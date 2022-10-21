Locad unveils ‘logistics engine’

To strengthen its commitment in leading the logistics and e-commerce space, Locad is introducing a new industry category which it calls the “logistics engine.”

This move of Locad aligns with the growing awareness and need of many online merchants for a partner that could help them grow through a logistics solution that goes beyond order fulfillment.



According to a Consultancy.Asia study, around 70% of online merchants plan to prioritize increasing their e-commerce presence in the next 3 to 5 years and almost half want to fully embrace an omnichannel approach.

Brands before would often use a single sales channel and sell at wholesale prices with customers being happy to receive their parcels within a week. However, the double-digit year-on-year growth of e-commerce in Asia-Pacific alone has created a drastic shift in the market where running a business through a multichannel, D2C approach powered by fast and accurate deliveries is the way to grow.



And as the front-end selling became multichannel, so did the back-end logistics which is why Locad coined the phrase “logistics engine.”

“Logistics today has gone far beyond the typical, and often siloed, warehousing, order fulfillment, and shipping industries,” Constantin Robertz, Locad CEO and co-founder said.

“With the world being connected more than ever, all these industries and systems are part of the same process that merchants and customers expect to work fluidly. This is why a new brand of logistics called the logistics engine had to be made.”

The logistics engine is a newly-coined category defined by a platform that combines digital technology and physical infrastructure to coordinate the movement of goods. This new brand of logistics, according to Robertz, best describes the interconnected nature of the logistics industry as it is now and as it will be in the future. “Locad is the logistics engine enabling e-commerce brands to scale without worrying about order fulfillment because our network of warehouses and shipping partners allow them to store products closer to customers and deliver orders faster at the fraction of the cost,” the executive said.