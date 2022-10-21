PLDT Chief expects sizeable turnout at hybrid PH Digicon 2022  

Today is the right time for enterprises to leverage on the opportunities of the post-pandemic world according to PLDT president and CEO Alfredo “Al” Panlilio during the official press conference for the upcoming 8th iteration of the Philippine Digital Convention.

At the aftermath of two challenging years where most business took the bold step towards digitalization, Panlilio reaffirmed the group’s commitment to empower these organizations with the right technologies as they continue to navigate the new normal and evolving business landscape.

“From the activation of our Jupiter cable system in July and the construction of our largest and most advanced data center Vitro Sta. Rosa set to go live next year, these complement PLDT group’s already extensive digital solutions with products for home, individual customers, as well as government partners and businesses,” he shared.

Donning the theme “Boundless,” the Philippine Digicon 2022 will be hosted as a hybrid event – streaming live in a virtual platform and gathering industry experts and players at the Grand Ballroom of the Manila Marriott Hotel from October 27-28.

“Looking forward to a lot of participants joining us this year. We at PLDT group are passionate about driving the country’s digital transformation to boundless heights. This is also aligned to what our new President has said in his Sona where he wants to digitalize the whole country,” Panlilio added.

The two-day long event will highlight the emerging demands and trends for creating a digital universe across various industries, enterprises, and businesses today. Both days will be focused on high-level keynote presentations, panel discussions and insight sharing, led by the PH Digicon 2022’s headlining speakers and international technology experts.

“I think this convention will increase a new level of discovery for the delegates who will be joining us in the DigiCon. We will hear from globally recognized industry experts who will share their insights. These are very important times to challenge, to change the way we do things and the way we work,” he said.

PLDT SVP and head of Enterprise and International Business Jojo Gendrano will be delivering the opening keynote speech to introduce the “Boundless” theme of the convention. He will then be followed by Panlilio and PLDT chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan.

“This digital convention is very important to PLDT because I’ve always encouraged management to be thought leaders of the digital and telco businesses that we have. You don’t have to be a telco to realize how important technology is,” Pangilinan remarked.

According to PLDT, the 2022 version of PH Digicon is expected to attract 10,000 delegates who will either join physically or virtually. The group will also continue the tradition of inviting international celebrity speakers, and for this year, NBA Hall of Famer, philanthropist and businessman Earvin “Magic” Johnson will be gracing the Digicon stage.

“At long last, after two years of the pandemic, we are excited and are all looking forward to seeing and connecting with familiar and new faces in this hybrid, limited in-person Philippine Digicon. As you know, Digicon is always a highly-anticipated event among brands, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. And we are very happy to bring it back thanks to our partners Nokia, Cisco, FiberHome, Palo Alto Networks, and Google Cloud,” said Gendrano.

The Philippine Digital Convention 2022 sponsors include Nokia and Cisco (Keystone); FiberHome, Palo Alto Networks, and Google Cloud (Diamond); Fortinet, Soprano Design, Zoom, VMware, Samsung (Platinum); Enghouse Interactive, Microsoft, Multisys (Gold); and eight other Silver sponsors.