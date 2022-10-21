Project Sparta launches ‘Hackathon and Open Data Challenge’ for Cauayan City

Project Smarter Philippines through Data Analytics, R&D, Training, and Adoption (Sparta) has launched the second edition of its Hackathon and Open Data Challenge to harness the power of data in creating innovative solutions to the problems faced by local government units (LGUs) in the country.

The Hackathon aims to solicit ideas and formulate solutions using data and technology while the Open Data Challenge seeks to provide clean versions of LGU datasets.

Sparta first launched the data-driven competitions in 2021 in partnership with the City of Butuan in Agusan del Norte where a total of 93 groups competed for 12 awards.

Now in its third implementation year, the project has partnered with the local government of Cauayan, Isabela in creating data-driven solutions for the challenges faced by the locality.

“We hope that we receive the same enthusiasm from our learners and the public as we launch and open the doors to these competitions,” Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) president and CEO Engelbert C. Caronan Jr., stated at the launching of the competitions during Sparta’s 2nd Recognition Ceremony.

“The City of Cauayan will be one of the first cities in the Philippines to implement open data programs using data science and analytics (DSA), which I strongly believe is an effective tool to enhance public service [and] deliver the deeply reflected needs and aspirations of our constituents,” Cauayan City mayor Caesar “Jaycee” Dy Jr.

“We are all excited to discover more of what is in store for Cauayan City as we launch the Hackathon and Open Data Challenge,” he added.

The data-driven contests are open to the public. DSA newbies, career shifters, and Sparta scholars are encouraged to join via Sparta’s website.

Registration and team creation process will happen until October 24, 2022 at 11:59 pm, while submission of entries will run from 12:00 am of October 25, 2022 until 11:59 pm of October 30, 2022.

Apart from helping the country with the use of data, participants also have the chance to win amazing prizes. Sparta scholars can also use their outputs in lieu of their pathway capstone course. Further details about these competitions can be found via the project’s social media pages at Project Sparta PH.