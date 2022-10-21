ZTE unveils new broadband solutions at Network X 2022 in Amsterdam

Chinese tech firm ZTE Corporation has launched fiber to the x (FTTx) and connected home-themed series of broadband solutions and products at the Networks X held in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The newly-released solutions and products will help promote the development of innovative broadband services and accelerate the process of fiber transformation globally.

The FTTx-themed series consists of a 50G PON&10G PON Combo solution, the Light ODN solution, and a business optical gateway. ZTE believes that optical networks should feature simple deployment, smooth upgrades, and easy operation and maintenance (O&M).

For the evolution from 10G PON to 50G PON, ZTE recommends using a 50G PON&10G PON Combo solution that enable operators to first deploy optical line terminals (OLTs) in the central offices and then install XG-PON, XGS-PON or 50G PON optical network units (ONUs) on demand on the user premises.

ZTE’s Light ODN solution, meanwhile, is based on the pre-connectorization technology to enable lightweight optical distribution unit (ODN) deployment. Through the technology, the solution achieves zero splicing and plug-and-play, thereby greatly shortening the deployment time.

The solution also employs visualization techniques to light up the dark pipes and passive resources of the ODN, making the network visible, manageable and maintainable.

ZTE also unveiled an innovative business optical gateway is the ZXA10 P610, which is designed for hotels and small enterprises. The gateway is a 1U pizza-box device that provides 10G PON and Ethernet ports in the uplink and GPON, 10G PON, and Ethernet ports in the downlink. It can be used as either an OLT or ONU to flexibly meet the user’s needs.

The connected home-themed series consists of a fiber to the room (FTTR) solution and the industry’s first Wi-Fi 7 XGS-PON optical network terminal (ONT).

The ONT, (model number is ZXHN F8748Q,) carries a Wi-Fi chip. It provides four spatial streams in the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands respectively, enabling a maximum theoretical rate of 19 Gbps.

The ONT supports the multi-link operation (MLO) and multi-resource unit (MRU) technologies, reducing the average latency for multiple users and increasing the maximum throughput by three times per user.

The ONT can better provide the high-bandwidth, multi-device connectivity needed by the home and enterprise scenarios of the future.

ZTE also released an FTTR solution and four FTTR products as part of the solution, that is, 1) the industry’s only FTTR main ONT with both XGS-PON and 2.5GE ports, 2) a Wi-Fi 6 GPON main ONT, 3) a Wi-Fi 6 GPON room ONT, and 4) a panel ONT that supports power over fiber (PoF).

All the FTTR products support the Wi-Fi 6 and EasyMesh technologies to provide users with a whole-home gigabit-plus broadband experience. The panel ONT allows operators, real estate developers, equipment vendors, and communities to jointly explore business models where the ONT is installed as part of home building to accelerate the development of smart homes.