Honor launches second wave of products for PH fans 

Less than a month after formally making a comeback to the Philippine smartphone market with a flagship offering and three midrange devices, Honor Philippines has already followed up with the mid-premium Honor 70 5G, the Honor Pad 8 tablet, and the entry-level Honor X6.

“We’ve been hearing ‘Seize the Moment’, but the difference of HONOR 70 5G is that it can seize and capture moments twice at a time, an imperative feature that will help every Filipino present themselves digitally with ease. The device captures horizontal and vertical videos at the same time that answers the hassle of editing your videos for it to fit into today’s social media reels and shorts,” said Honor brand marketing manager Joepy Libo-on.

A recent report from Counterpoint Research shows that Honor, among major smartphones brands, was the only company to show a year-on-year increase and effectively doubled its sales versus the same quarter in 2021.

For Q1 of 2022, Honor saw a shipment growth of 190% YoY and 4% QoQ, capturing 20% market share. Amid market decline in China, Honor was able to sell 3.6 million units for August alone.

During his IFA 2022 keynote, Honor CEO George Zhao introduced the company’s dual flagship strategy which is now represented by the Honor Magic4 Pro and the Honor 70 5G, the MagicOS 7.0 which allows for better collaboration and third-party device sharing, and Honor Fitness and Health solutions led by the Honor Watch GS 3 and the Honor Band 6.

“Since our inception, Honor has always aspired to make great contributions to the industry to enable a better future for all. To achieve that goal, we’ve stayed laser-focused on our commitment to innovation,” he concluded.

Honor 70 5G

Price: P26,990

Formally introduced in the international stage last June, the Honor 70 builds on the success of its predecessor, the Honor 60. Unlike the older model released in December of last year, the Honor 70 now comes with a punchier high dynamic range (HDR+) technology, Android 12-based user interface, an enhanced Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, but with a slightly less powerful camera.

One of the most easily noticeable aspects of the Honor 70 is its dual ring design with spotlight halo that brings the attention of onlookers towards its rear camera island. Aside from a classic Midnight Black and professional-looking Emerald green colour option, the brand also added the eye-catching Icelandic Frost and sparkling Crystal Silver.

The Honor 70 is sandwiched between two dual-curved glass arcs that simulate a better fit for the hand. In front, the 6.67-inch OLED-type screen features 120Hz of screen refresh rate for more fluid visuals, HDR10+ support, Full HD+ resolution, and approximately 395 pixels-per-inch density.

Although it is marketed towards photography and videography fans, the Honor 70 packs a punch in terms of hardware performance, especially with the capabilities of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus system-on-chip and Adreno 642L combo.

In two of its available memory and storage configurations, the Honor 70 only comes at a peak 8GB of RAM and two storage capacities: 128GB and 256GB. Meanwhile, the triple-rear camera setup is made up of a 54MP Sony IMX800 Super Sensing main camera sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter that doubles as a macro camera, and a 2MP bokeh lens for subject-background separations.

Aside from its ability to shoot 4K quality video recording with electronic image stabilization (EIS), the Honor 70 also features a 32MP front-facing camera, face recognition support, a 4800mah battery charged by an Honor 66W SuperCharge Charger included in the box, wireless projection support, and Honor Histen audio.

Honor Pad 8

Price: P17,990

The light and thin Honor Pad 8 is the first official Honor tablet device to make its way to the Philippine market, and the second tablet product that the brand is offering apart from the Honor Pad X8 Lite.

Despite its large size, it comes with a 2K quality screen, a 6.9mm metal unibody chassis, multi-screen collaboration support with other Honor devices, an eight-speaker setup, multi-window support of up to four screens, and what Honor promises as a desktop-like experience.

The metal unibody design of the Honor Pad 8 is achieved through anodized sandblasting technology, and although it is fully wrapped in metal, it only weights a little over half a kilogram.

Since displays make or break a tablet offering in today’s market, Honor has decided to equip the Honor Pad 8 with a large 12-inch high-definition display with 2K resolution, a decent 87% screen-to-body ratio, 7.2mm narrow bezels, and support for 1.07-billion colours.

To achieve surround sound audio, the Honor Pad 8 has four treble and four bass professional audio units enhanced by DTS:XUltra and Honor Histen full audio adjustment. It also features a vocal enhancement algorithm for online calls and videoconferencing, a dedicated desktop layout, smartphone/pad display collaboration, and a large 7250mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging capacity.

Honor X6

Price: P7,490

As Honor’s currently most affordable device offered in the Philippines, the Honor X6 is able to keep up with its competition without compromising its hardware. For a sub-P8,000 smartphone, it already comes with a 50MP triple rear camera, a 5000mAh battery, 64GB of storage, and a smooth MagicUI 6.1 interface.

According to Honor, the Honor X6 sports a chic design that highlights classic straight edges and rounded corners with a comfortable grip. Meanwhile, the rear camera setup supports the 50MP main sensor with a macro shooter and a depth sensor.

The Honor X6 also features a 5000mAh battery, an expandable 64GB storage capacity, a 12nm Helio G25 processor, a 6.5-inch display with wide field-of-view, a side fingerprint button, seamless sharing with other Honor devices, and three colorways: Ocean Blue, Titanium Silver, and Midnight Black.