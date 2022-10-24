Apple iPhone 14 owners face mandatory use of Globe’s eSIM 

The release of the iPhone Xs and XR formally introduced Apple’s support for eSIM technology, a programmable subscriber identity module that is embedded and cannot be physically removed from the device that carries it.

With the new iPhone 14 lineup, Apple has required the exclusive use eSIMs because of hardware restrictions. In the Philippines, as offered by Globe Telecom under the GPlan and Platinum subscription models, these include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Alongside the four smartphone models, Globe is also now offering the new wearables that Apple churned out: the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra. Over their predecessors, these devices feature performance enhancements, refreshed designs, and more tools that offer better convenience for users.

“We take pride in our long-standing partnership with Apple, being their pioneer partner in bringing the iPhone in the Philippines. Over the years, this partnership continues to prove that with Globe’s digital innovations, your experience with your new Apple devices is made even greater each time,” said Pia Colby, Globe vice president for marketing.

With eSIM technology, Globe now offers its users the ability to create multiple profiles with unique mobile numbers running on a single device. This also allows them to connect other gadgets such as wearables or tablets with one mobile number, given that they support eSIM technology as well.

“We provide life-enabling experiences that allow our subscribers to maximize the ultimate power of the Apple ecosystem. The latest iPhone 14 line-up coupled with Globe can enrich everyday life, from the mundane to the adrenaline filled moments which make for greater connections, accessibility, and experience.” added Darius Delgado, Globe vice president for consumer mobile business.

Physically, there are no major changes from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14 line. The upgrades that Apple introduced are mostly internal such as a dual impact sensor system that can identify if the user has been in a car crash, a new computational photography technology called Photonic Engine that boosts low-light camera performance separate from Night mode, the absence of a physical SIM card slot, and the omission of a mini version.

Instead of launching a variant with a smaller profile, the standard iPhone 14 will receive a sibling with a larger display called the iPhone 14 Plus. The last time that Apple released a Plus version was back in 2017 with the now discontinued iPhone 8 series.

Both devices are available in the same five colour options: Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (Product) Red, and Blue. It sports an aluminium design with a glass back, and is protected by Ceramic Shield on the front.

There are three storage configurations available for both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The Plus variant weighs 31 grams heavier, and comes with a larger screen real estate of 6.7-inches versus the standard iPhone 14’s 6.1-inch display.

The all-screen OLED Super Retina XDR display is seen with rounded corners and curved design within a standard rectangle. Both variants feature HDR, wide colour P3 support, haptic touch feedback, a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, and a peak brightness of 1,200 on HDR mode.

The new line-up is powered by the same A15 Bionic chip used by iPhone 13 series, the 6th generation iPad Mini, and the 3rd generation iPhone SE. This processor is run by the two high-performance core system called Avalanche, and four energy-efficient core setup called Blizzard.

The dual-camera system comes with many capabilities and features such as Smart HDR 4, 4K video recording at peak 60 frames-per-second (FPS), portrait lighting effects, up to 63MP panoramic images, cinematic and HDR video recording, 2x optical zoom, and auto image stabilization.

Other features include Face ID, iOS 16, dual eSIM support, app tracking transparency, a dedicated mode for moving handheld videos, better thermal efficiency, SharePlay, voice isolation, NFC with reader mode, and stereo recording.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max comes with a different set of colour options: Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple. Instead of an aluminium chassis sandwiched in glass, these models use textured matte glass backs and a stainless-steel body with a display protected by Ceramic Shield.

Unlike the standard and Plus models, the Pro versions have up to 1TB storage configurations, higher refresh rates for their larger displays, the new A16 Bionic chip, and a larger battery life. All of these devices can be purchased either via GPlan Plus with Device, GPlan with Device, and Apple device only (prepaid).