From Shopee, Anne Curtis hops to Lazada to endorse 11.11 online sale

Anne Curtis, one of the country’s biggest celebrities and a former major endorser of Shopee, has been tapped by Lazada as its newest brand ambassador for its upcoming 11.11 sale.

The announcement came out on Monday, Oct. 24, just a few weeks after Shopee encountered a major debacle when a number of its subscribers launched a boycott against the shopping app for signing up controversial singer-actress Toni Gonzaga as a brand ambassador.

Online reports have indicated that some Shopee merchants posted zero sales during the 10.10 online sale which Gonzaga, a known Marcos supporter, was supposed to prop up.

Lazada said its enlisted Curtis to headline its 11.11 mega sale happening from November 11 to 13, 2022.

In Lazada’s latest campaign, Curtis reveals how her favorite fashion and beauty Lazada finds on the platform inspire her to be her best self. The campaign also illustrates how Lazada, as an online shopping destination for lifestyle needs, enables shoppers to turn their passions into actions by giving them access to some of the best deals and widest range of trendy products.

“Anne Curtis is an inspiration to many of us. With the energy that Anne brings to the Lazada family, we are inspired to unlock more value for Filipinos— as a platform for sellers and brands to reach their customers, and buyers to turn their passions into actions, and for our ecosystem to uplift more lives,” said Lazada Philippines CEO Carlos Barrera.