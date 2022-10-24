Seagate unleashes Spider-Man FireCuda HDDs in PH market

Inspired by the world of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Seagate Technology has introduced three all-new officially licensed Marvel limited-edition Spider-Man external hard disk drive (HDD) designs joining the company’s line of special edition storage devices.

Commemorating Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider (aka Gwen Stacy), and Miles Morales, the special edition HDDs deliver the Spider-Man fan an opportunity to own three unique drives featuring one-of-a-kind Marvel artwork.

Each drive also features customizable RGB LED lighting, making it the ultimate accessory to Spidey-themed or other gaming set-ups.

With 2TB of capacity, the FireCuda external HDDs are compatible with Windows PCs, Macs, PlayStation, and Xbox so tech enthusiasts can accumulate and store media, files, and games, regardless of the operating system.



Designed with a USB 3.2 Gen1 connection for universal compatibility and quick transfer speeds, and USB bus-powered, the lightweight drives are the perfect match for Spider-Man fans looking for eye-catching storage while on the go.

The special edition drives include Seagate’s three-year limited warranty and three-year of Rescue Data Recovery Services so users have peace of mind in whatever their adventures may bring them. They also include Seagate’s DiscWizard and SeaTools diagnostic software which helps monitor the health and performance of your drive.

All designs are now available for purchase on Seagate’s official stores on Shopee and Lazada as well as Seagate qualified partners at P6,190.