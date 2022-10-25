Google My Ad Center promises more control for users

Google has launched My Ad Center, a service that aims to create a better experience by giving you more control over the ads you see on Search, YouTube, and Discover while giving you information on how it personalizes your ad experience.

According to Google, My Ad Center is designed to improve your ad experience on Google’s sites and apps by giving you more control over the brands and topics you want to see. You can access this feature on Google Search, Discover, and YouTube while signed in, giving you a quick and easy way to manage ads while browsing.

My Ad Center ensures that your personal information remains safe, especially any information in your Google Drive, Photos, or Gmail, the company said.

Users can decide which of their activities are used to make Google products work for you–independent of the ads you’re shown, which means that if your YouTube History is on, it does not automatically affect how your ads are personalized unless you want them to be, Google said.



Through the My Ad Center, you can turn off permissions to use your YouTube History without impacting relevant recommendations in your feed.

Google said users will also be able to choose and adjust how categories–such as education, relationship status, or the industry you work in– inform your ads or turn them off completely. This way, you can more easily choose the ad experience that’s right for you. Users also have the option to personalize their ad experience on any device where their account is signed in. My Ad Center allows you to turn this feature on or off through the use of Ad Settings. This keeps your preferences optimized, and still have the same experience outside of Google.