YouTube Shorts reaches 30-billion views in PH 

Online video sharing and social media platform YouTube has officially named the winning local brand campaigns on its platform during the return of its first on-ground Brandcast event in two years since the pandemic struck.

Google Philippines head of video Jolly Estaris

In his keynote speech, Google Philippines head of video Jolly Estaris reported the success of YouTube Shorts – a short form video platform offered by YouTube, and that smartphones are still the go-to platform for watching YouTube content in the Philippines.

“Here’s something that was released last July. YouTube Shorts, which has been gaining more and more popularity among viewers, in fact it has actually surpassed 30 billion (that’s with a B) views locally in just the three months. That’s amazing,” he exclaimed.

He also said that YouTube also saw a rise in more younger audiences shifting to connected TVs when watching YouTube, which is now reaching 16 million local viewers on this platform alone.

“YouTube is not merely an online video-sharing platform, although we do that quite well. YouTube is something much more. It’s where new forms of creativity and culture are created every day, it’s where viewers connect with their passions and their people, and it’s where viewers come to learn, to unwind, and be entertained,” Estaris added.

In several categories, based on a 2022 Ipsos study, YouTube saw an increased watch time from Filipino users in Q1 2022 versus the same period last year. Food craving videos rose by 55%, viral trend videos grew more than 10 times, and even family-oriented travel videos experienced a 60% increase in views.

Filipino creators are also seeing growth when it comes to their respective communities, with more than 4,600 YouTube channels more than 100,000 subscribers, a 40% increase year-on-year, and 350 channels with more than one million subscribers to 35% increase year-on-year.

With new growing categories and cross-device audience, the same report says that YouTube’s marketing effectiveness remains to be 3.2 times greater than all digital platforms and TV in the Philippines combines, all throughout 2017-2022. The same goes for YouTube’s return on investment (ROI) proposition which is 1.5 times higher in the same time period.

“Brands have to get creative and meet consumers wherever they were to show that they understood what they were going through. And now that the world has opened up and we are finally free, the possibilities are endless,” Estaris remarked.

The highest recognition – the Grand Prix, was awarded to Accenture’s #StoriesofAccenture Vertical Film Festival: Gravity, a data-driven campaign that drove tangible business results. This campaign also bagged the Force For Good award for demonstrating brand values and delivering a proven impact on social issues.

Orocan received the “Best Collaboration” title for its campaign featuring local personality Paolo Ballesteros, UnionBank’s commercial Heaven won the “Best Storytelling” award for highlighting the financial industry’s inadequate banking practices and how it is addressed by the company’s solutions, Jollibee took home the “Brand as Creator” title for its 36-minute short film starred by Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz, and Diskartech claimed the “The Challenger” honor for Carabao.

“YouTube is a platform that moves consumers and makes people feel connected to what they love. That’s because YouTube has something for everyone, whether you belong to a tech savvy age, or among those who just want to press play, there is something in YouTube for you,” he continued.

For the second year in a row, no brand has successfully claimed the “Best Personalization” award which is usually given to brands that make use of creative ways to ensure that their message are tailor-made for their audiences.