Ayala Land to roll out 20 e-vehicle charging hubs in Luzon

Real estate firm Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) has announced it will activate at least 20 e-vehicle charging stations in Luzon as it supports the government’s goal to develop the country’s electric vehicle industry.

Image from Ayala Land

The company launched its integrated e-vehicle charging stations on Thursday, Oct. 27, bringing e-vehicle chargers to strategic locations such as malls, offices, estates, hotels and industrial zones.

“Today marks a special milestone for us at Ayala Land. We are launching over 20 electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations across seven cities in Luzon – this is the largest rollout yet of EV charging stations in the country,” ALI president and chief executive officer Bobby Dy said at the launch in Makati City.

Among the initial locations of its e-vehicle charging hub include Ayala Land Estates (One Ayala, Circuit Makati, Nuvali Laguna, Vermosa Cavite, and Vertis North); Ayala Land offices (Tower 2 Ayala Triangle, Solaris One, and Baguio Technohub); Ayala Malls (Greenbelt Makati, Glorietta Makati, Alabang Town Center, and Trinoma); Ayala hotels (Seda, BGC); and the Laguna Technohub.

The company will be installing 22-KW alternating current (AC) and 60-KW direct current (DC) fast chargers that can fully charge an e-vehicle in one to two hours.

“We are expanding this program to more key locations, energizing sustainable transport faster and further in the years to come,” Dy added.

During the launch, car company Kia featured its e-vehicle model KIA EV6.

“Through this, we want to further inspire the car-buying public to explore a cleaner and more sustainable form of transport. The arrival of EV6 and the Ayala Land electric vehicle charging hub are proof of our commitment to an electric future,” Kia Philippines president Manny Aligada said.

Earlier, the energy department said the government targets to issue the Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry (CREVI) by the first quarter of next year.

This e-vehicle roadmap aims to promote the use of e-vehicles in the country and stimulate the e-vehicle industry. — Kris Crismundo (PNA)