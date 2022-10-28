Converge expands fiber footprint to nearly 600K kilometers as of end-Sept

Internet service provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. said it has expanded its fiber footprint to nearly 600,000 kilometers, based on its end-September report to the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

This consists of its subsea, aerial, and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that covers the northernmost tip in Luzon to islands in Visayas and Mindanao.

Dennis Anthony Uy, Converge CEO and co-founder.

Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy said that the company continues its aggressive investments to expand its fiber footprint in more areas in the country to ensure internet access to more Filipinos and building redundancy into its network to deliver the best possible experience to its customers.

“Fulfilling our commitment to reach the unserved and underserved, we are continuously expanding and strengthening our fiber network to serve the strong demand for reliable and accessible internet,” Uy said.

“We are glad that we are on track to achieve our targets for 2022, and for the final quarter of the year, we are looking forward to more promising developments in terms of our fiber rollout,” he added.

Converge also reported to have installed over 1.7 million fiber ports across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao in the same period including augmentation in existing coverage areas and expansion to new cities and municipalities.

In July, Converge was awarded the Top-rated Fixed Network in Ookla’s Speedtest Awards for Q1-Q2 2022. The award is based on user ratings, thereby reflecting the majority of Filipino customers’ preference and sentiment. The ratings are based on the total digital experience of the customer, and not just raw speed. Recently, the company said it laid out more than 600,000 fiber ports in Visayas and Mindanao as of end-July, which was twice of its previous 300,000 ports rolled out by the end of 2021.