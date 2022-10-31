Ninja Van appointed TikTok logistics partner in PH

Ninja Van, a tech-enabled express logistics company providing delivery solutions across Southeast Asia (SEA), has been appointed as TikTok Shop’s logistics partner in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia.



Through this partnership, online purchases checked out on TikTok Shop in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia will now be picked up from sellers, sorted in hubs, and delivered to shoppers by Ninja Van.

Ninja Van and TikTok Shop share the mission of helping local SMEs succeed in SEA. With TikTok Shop enabling brands and sellers to sell seamlessly within the TikTok platform and Ninja Van delivering shoppers’ purchases from pixels on screens to parcels on doorsteps, SMEs can now focus on perfecting their products for their customers.



“Rocket Internet’s 2011 entry to SEA sets the e-commerce wave in motion, accelerating our growth since the company’s establishment in 2014,” said Alvin Teo, chief partnerships officer, Ninja Van Group. “Being there right from the start allows us a front-row seat to the e-commerce evolution in SEA. We’ve seen how SMEs adapted to the meandering flow of e-commerce, including the navigation of a pandemic, and we’ve always been by their side to take the hassle out of their parcels.”



TikTok Shop is an innovative marketplace fully integrated into TikTok. It brings together online sellers, buyers, and creators on TikTok. Powered natively within the platform, merchants’ products are recommended to TikTok audiences through in-feed videos, livestreams, and a product showcase tab prominently featured on their TikTok profile pages.

As of August, 2022, TikTok Shop has been introducing local-to-local e-commerce solutions in six SEA countries: the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore.