Shopee launches support initiative for Typhoon Paeng victims

To provide support to Filipinos affected by the heavy rains and gusty winds brought about by Typhoon Paeng across Luzon, Visayas, and most especially the Mindanao region, Shopee has launched its Shopee Bayanihan: Typhoon Paeng Support initiative together with partner charity organizations.



Through the initiative, users can purchase donation vouchers from Shopee’s partner charities on the app. These efforts are part of Shopee Bayanihan, the company’s umbrella CSR arm that seeks to provide support for communities in need through partnerships with various humanitarian organizations.

Shopee users can now extend help to victims of Typhoon Paeng.

From October 30 up to November 13, Shopee users can purchase the donation e-vouchers that will be used to provide victims of the typhoon with water kits, health, and sanitation stations, and other essentials such as food and clothes from partner charities UNICEF, Habitat for Humanity, Waves for Water, and GMA Kapuso Foundation. Users can access e-vouchers for Typhoon Paeng through https://shopee.ph/m/shopee-bayanihan and purchase them via Shopee’s integrated mobile wallet, ShopeePay.

“We are deeply saddened by the vast impact that Typhoon Paeng has brought to our Filipino communities across the country. Now more than ever, we will continue to maximize our platform and resources to provide immediate relief to our fellow Filipinos in need. With this initiative, we hope to provide our kababayans with the support they need to recoup and recover,” Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines, said.

To donate to those affected by Typhoon Paeng, users may:

1. Head to the microsite https://shopee.ph/m/shopee-bayanihan.

2. Choose the e-voucher of your preferred charity.

3. Click “Buy Now” to purchase the donation vouchers using ShopeePay.

With its heavy rains and strong winds triggering floods and landslides, Typhoon Paeng’s adverse effects were felt throughout the Philippines’ different regions, particularly in areas across Mindanao, such as Cotabato and Maguindanao. Through Shopee Bayanihan, Shopee is committed to making e-commerce accessible for everyone by helping communities benefit from the power of digital transformation wherever they are in the Philippines. To know more about Shopee Bayanihan: Typhoon Paeng Support, visit https://shopee.ph/m/shopee-bayanihan.