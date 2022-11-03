Converge ICT taps Salesforce to listen, engage with clients in social media

Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions announced that it has partnered with US-based cloud company Salesforce to further elevate customer experience through the use of intelligent and cloud-based solutions.

“We want our customers to have a simplified and personalized experience that is most convenient to them for their social media digital interactions which are resolved through CXP Agents supported by API-led connectivity. This provides a common set of customer data across systems, and through this partnership with Salesforce, we have a better view into how our customers engage and what they prefer,” said Ulysses Naguit, chief information officer of Converge ICT.

Converge has leveraged its partnership with Salesforce to deploy solutions that continuously listen, know, and engage their customers across various social media channels.

“Transformation of the customer journey is key to keeping our nearly 2 million subscribers happy with Converge. We want to keep serving customer needs with the best solutions available in the market that leverage data-driven insight,” added Albert Santos, chief customer experience officer at Converge.

Through the use of Salesforce technology, Converge is now able to:

Receive alerts on sentiments and conversations being said about it online, enhancing its ability to respond effectively to potential incidents.

Deliver personalized omni-channel customer service in a systematic and automatic way.

Improve insight into customer data with MuleSoft Anypoint Platform by connecting customer touchpoints to back-end systems. This integration provides better visibility into account management records, billing information and other historical transactions so agents can respond accurately to customers.

To enable these solutions, Converge engaged the Salesforce Professional Services team to help realize its vision to become a customer-first company.

This customer service revamp was put in place as Converge continues to grow its subscriber base nationwide. Now with multiple customer touch points — including a growing network of business centers — Converge deploys these IT solutions to ensure whichever avenue the customer chooses to reach them, quality customer care is given.

“We’re implementing a data-driven and technology-enabled approach to take care of our customers, and Salesforce helps us to do this. We are able to respond quicker, smarter, and more intuitively to customer concerns particularly in social media,” added Benjamin Azada, Converge chief strategy officer.

“In today’s connected world, it is challenging to keep up with customers’ rising expectations but this is where technology can come in. By automating the process, removing complexities and providing data-driven insights, brands can focus on proactively delighting their customers instead of reacting,” said Amit Suxena, area vice president for sales at Salesforce Asean.