Gaming brand Predator makes splash as ESGS returns to live staging

The Esports and Gaming Summit (ESGS) 2022 was recently held “live” from October 28-30 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The Predator “Meta City” booth at the recent Esports and Gaming Summit (ESGS) 2022

The Predator brand of gaming PCs from computer giant Acer also made a huge comeback at ESGS as a major sponsor. It also had a gaming hardware brand will have a booth called “Meta City” where gamers and gaming enthusiasts immersed themselves in the flight and racing simulators, showing off their Tekken skills, and joining arms with others for combat at Dota 2 and Valorant LAN games.

At “Meta City,” fans had meet-and-greet sessions with Predator Gaming’s ambassadors, including Kang Dupet, Reg Rubio, Amara, Een Mercado, Burg, Ashley Gosiengfiao, and Team Payaman led by Cong TV.

The ESGS is an event where gaming companies, studios, and independent game developers can showcase their video game titles as well as other gaming services to the public. Gaming groups and companies also organize esports competitions with professional gamers, casual players, and enthusiasts.

“We are very excited to meet the members of the esports community and gaming enthusiasts in events like ESGS 2022 and Predator League 2022 again after more than two years of lockdowns and restrictions. Our support for these events reiterates Acer’s commitment to the gaming community,” Sue Ong-Lim, Acer Philippines general manager, said.

The culmination of the Asia-Pacific Predator League 2022 Grand Finals will take place in person from November 11-13 in Japan. This year, the competition will be divided into two tournaments: Dota 2 and PUBG: Battlegrounds. Philippine representatives TNC Pro Team, Polaris Esports, GrindSky Esports, and Execration will compete in the Dota 2 finals while ArkAngel Predator will take part in the PUBG finals.