Globe blocks record 270 million spam messages in Sept.

Globe Telecom reported that it logged an all-time high in its monthly tally of blocked spam and scam messages in September, filtering out over 270.5 million messages after implementing its new measure against person-to-person messages with clickable links.

The company said this figure peaked after a consistent uptrend over the last nine months, with the total reaching 1.3 billion by the end of September, exceeding last year’s full-year total of 1.15 billion.

The monthly total of blocked SMS has also seen a staggering 295.74% rise over 9 months, from 68.34 million in January to 270.5 million in September, Globe reported.

The October figure may be expected to be in the millions yet again as Globe started its new measure against spam and scam messages only in the last week of September, it said.

Under the unprecedented new security measure, all person-to-person SMS with clickable links from all networks are blocked. Fraudsters have noticeably been crafting their spam and scam SMS in new ways in an attempt to circumvent the new measure.

“Our data shows that we have been blocking record numbers of spam and scam messages through our intensified efforts, most recently unleashing our stringent measure against SMS with clickable links,” Anton Bonifacio, Globe chief information security officer, said.

“This shows our efforts have been paying off as we prepare for the full implementation of the SIM Registration Act, which was envisioned to give government and industry players a leg up in the fight against fraudsters,” he said.

The total figure from January to September also includes 49.3 million scam and spam messages related to banks and financial institutions, with which Globe has been nurturing partnerships on data sharing to intensify parallel efforts against fraud.