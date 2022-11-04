AMD debuts cutting-edge graphics cards for booming gaming market

LAS VEGAS – Chipmaker AMD unveiled here on Thursday, Nov. 3, its latest graphics cards – the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT – drawing raves from tech analysts and journalists all over the globe who gathered at the ResortsWorld Hotel and Casino to witness its launch.

AMD chief executive Dr. Lisa Lu during the launch in Las Vegas, Nevada

Top executives of AMD led by CEO Lisa Lu led the unveiling of the ultra-powerful graphics chips, which elicited gasps from a cheering audience especially after its prices were announced.

The $999 tag for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and the $899 cost for the Radeon RX 7900 XT were surprisingly low, effectively undercutting the nearest competing product from main rival Nvidia, which sells for roughly $1,200.

Scott Herkelman, SVP and GM for the graphics business unit at AMD, showing off the graphics card

The RX 7900 series are the world’s first gaming graphics cards to be built on its groundbreaking RDNA 3 architecture that features a chiplet design, according to AMD.

The chiplet design for the Radeon 7900 series follows the highly successful “Zen”-based AMD Ryzen chiplet processors. Chiplets are small integrated circuits with specialized functionality designed to be combined to make up a larger integrated circuit.

The AMD RDNA 3 architecture’s chiplet design combines 5nm and 6nm process nodes, each optimized for specific jobs. The breakthrough architecture delivers up to 54% more performance per watt than AMD RDNA 2 architecture, and features the world’s fastest interconnect linking the graphics and memory system chiplets at up to 5.3 TB/s.

It also offers up to 96 new unified compute units, second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology, and up to 24 GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with up to a 384-bit memory interface.

It also includes increased AI throughput that delivers up to 2.7X higher AI performance, and second-generation raytracing technology that provides up to 1.8X higher raytracing performance than AMD RDNA 2 architecture.

Altogether, the US chipmaker said these features and advancements deliver up to a 1.7X performance uplift in select titles at 4K compared to AMD RDNA 2 architecture.

The new graphics cards also support DisplayPort 2.1 displays capable of delivering ultra-high framerates and visuals at up to 4K 480Hz and 8K 165Hz refresh rates.

“These new graphics cards are designed by gamers for gamers. As we were developing the new cards, we not only incorporated feedback from our customers, but we built in the features and capabilities we wanted to use,” said Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager for the graphics business unit at AMD.

“We also realized that we needed to do something different to continue pushing the envelope of the technology, and I’m proud of what the team has accomplished with AMD RDNA 3 and the Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards. I can’t wait for gamers to experience the powerhouse performance, incredibly vivid visuals and amazing new features these new graphics cards offer.”

AMD said the Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card delivers up to 1.7X higher native 4K performance than the Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card in select titles, while the Radeon RX 7900 XT provides up to 1.5X higher performance than the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card in select titles.

The new graphics cards are expected to be available beginning December 13, 2022, and from AMD’s board partners including ASRock, Asus, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire, Vastarmor, XFX and Yeston.