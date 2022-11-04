Maya unveils 3-storey 3D billboard ad, said to be biggest in PH

Mobile and online banking app Maya said it has unveiled one of the first 3D billboard ads in the Philippines.
According to the company, the leading-edge 3D Naked Eye LED billboard features an eye-popping display, boasting a full size of 40.8 x 9.9 meters which is almost the area size of a professional basketball court.
The 3D ad is located on top of One Bonifacio High Street. Maya said this ad brings a 3-storey-high, larger-than-life 3D experience displayed front and center on the busy streets of BGC.
“We’re excited to be one of the first brands to launch this first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge media innovation in the country. This execution perfectly captures the Maya brand — bold, impactful, and innovative,” said Pepe Torres, chief marketing officer for Maya.