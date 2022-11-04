Maya unveils massive 3D billboard ad in BGC

Mobile and online banking app Maya said it has unveiled one of the first 3D billboard ads in the Philippines.

According to the company, this leading-edge 3D Naked Eye LED billboard features an eye-popping display, boasting a full size of 40.8 x 9.9 meters which is almost the area size of a professional basketball court.

According to Maya, its 3D ad is one of the first—and biggest–in the Philippines.

The 3D ad is located on top of One Bonifacio High Street. Maya said this ad brings a 3-story-high, larger-than-life 3D experience displayed front and center on the busy streets of BGC.

The 3D video ad material featured here brings to life how Maya is the most advanced digital bank in the Philippines, highlighting its high-yield savings account with daily interest payout.

“We’re excited to be one of the first brands to launch this first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge media innovation in the country. This execution perfectly captures the Maya brand – bold, impactful, and innovative,” said Pepe Torres, chief marketing officer for Maya.

So the next time you’re in BGC, spot the Maya 3D billboard ad and share with us your photo on social media! You can catch this ad until December 2022. Maya is Philippine financial services and digital payments based in Metro Manila, Philippines. It was founded in 2007.