Lazada chief says online shopping habits during pandemic here to stay  

E-commerce platform Lazada is set to run its annual “11.11 Lazada Biggest Sale” mega campaign with the refreshed goal of helping brands and sellers not only to scale their customer connections, but to respond to the rise of ‘Shoppertainment’ among the Filipino consumer base.

Based on a study commissioned by a short-form video platform, content-driven commerce or Shoppertainment has the potential to unlock a $1 trillion market value for brands in the Asia Pacific region by 2025.

In the past, Lazada utilized the capabilities of Shoppertainment by hosting a party concert event headlined by both international and local personalities to mark its 9th anniversary since its inception, drumming up conversation and engagement towards Lazada’s onboarded brands.

Today, this strategy is embodied by the ‘Add to Cart. Add to Life.’ interactive online shopping theme of LazLive+, a content series where shoppers can interact real-time with experts and ambassadors across a wide range of brands.

“The behaviors built during the last 2 years alone, through the pandemic, are here to stay. This also drives business especially for our small to medium sellers, and empowers buyers, wherever they are in the country, to access products that they were never even able to before,” said Lazada CEO Carlos Barrera.

According to Barrera, the company is at a unique position to shape the country’s ecosystem and establish the next trend in the retail landscape, and both the customer and seller experience. He says this is backed by the company’s ability to quickly respond to the changes and shifts to customer behavior.

“We upload over 500 trends every month to stay ahead, and these translate into curated homepages that are never the same for two users. It’s all customized based on one’s unique preferences,” he explained.

Alongside the sale campaign announcement, Lazada also introduced Filipino-Australian actress and local multimedia personality Anne Curtis as its newest brand ambassador in the Philippines. Barrera says that the newfound partnership with Curtis is a big bet for Lazada.

“We are thrilled to have Anne join the Lazada family in time for the 11.11 Lazada’s Biggest Sale, who, turns her passions into actions as she successfully balances her roles of being a mother, wife, daughter and friend, and whose values align with ours. She truly went beyond every expectation and deserves to be called the country’s one and only multimedia star,” Barrera remarked.

Barrera cited the results of a study which shows that 57% of Southeast Asian consumers are utilizing e-commerce marketplace platforms as their very own search engines. Meanwhile, a large 67% of Lazada’s own shoppers have now comes to anticipate the company’s mega campaigns like the 11.11 sale.

The mega sale offers up to 90% discount for Branded LazFlash deals, as well as free shipping with no cap and minimum spend. Users are also allowed to use stackable vouchers to increase their savings when shopping.

Aside from the recently launched LazBeauty and LazLook features dedicated for browsing beauty products and reviews, Lazada will also be running a LazLive+ Festival for this year which will be hosted by the company’s male brand ambassador Alden Richards alongside fashion, beauty, and tech experts.



