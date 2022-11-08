Accenture appoints Ambe Tierro as new managing director for PH

Tech outsourcing giant Accenture has appointed Ambe Tierro as country managing director for the Philippines, effective December 1.

New Accenture PH country managing director Ambe Tierro

Lito Tayag, the current country managing director, will retire from Accenture at the end of December, after 20 years of service. Tayag has led Accenture’s business in the Philippines for the past 12 years.

During his two decades at Accenture, he has played key roles in driving country strategy and initiatives, building and growing client accounts, developing industry and technology capabilities, and promoting global visibility for the Philippines Delivery Center.

As an industry leader, has served as chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Philippine Software Industry Association (PSIA), as well as served on the boards of Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP), Philippine Business for Education (PBEd), and the Makati Business Club (MBC).

“I would like to thank Lito for his dedicated leadership and two decades of commitment to caring for our clients and our people,” said Leo Framil, Accenture’s CEO for Growth Markets.

“We deeply value his contributions to driving the country strategy and initiatives, serving and growing clients, developing industry and technology capabilities, and stewarding the growth of the Philippines Delivery Center — and his passion for community causes inside and outside the Philippines has been inspiring. We are grateful for his continued support as we make this leadership transition, and I wish him all the best for the future.”

For more than 30 years, Tierro has held a variety of leadership roles at Accenture in the Philippines, building talent and innovation capabilities and steering growth strategy.

She currently leads the Accenture Advanced Technology Center (ATC) in the Philippines, overseeing its operations, growth, and talent agenda, and will continue in this position as she assumes her new country managing director role.

Tierro has led large-scale projects for clients in the communications, media and technology industries, and was instrumental in driving Accenture’s delivery innovation and industrialization program.

A strong advocate of equality in the workplace, she was a global Accenture Technology Inclusion & Diversity sponsor, and as a member of the Global Accenture Corporate Citizenship Council, she advises on the technology strategy for programs such as Skills to Succeed.

“In my time at Accenture, I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of the best minds across the globe, both inside the company and among our clients,” said Tierro.

“I’ve also had the privilege of leading a team of experts who know how to come together to deliver innovation at scale. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team for the Philippines and with our clients as they navigate their compressed transformation journeys.”

Tierro holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the De La Salle University in the Philippines. An advocate of promoting STEM among women, she is an active member of the Filipina CEO Circle, the Management Association of the Philippines, and the Makati Business Club.