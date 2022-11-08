UNBOXING | Realme 10 midrange smartphone

After officially launching the Realme 9 series back in April of this year, the company has decided to introduce its next generation smartphones under its numbered series – the Realme 10 devices. Realme has scheduled the formal release of the Realme 10 for November 9, here’s what we know so far.

The standard variant – namely the RMX3630, has an 8GB+256GB memory and storage configuration. It features a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, a 5000mAh battery, and a 50MP color AI camera. While its predecessor used the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G system-on-chip (SoC), the Helio G99 on the Realme 10 comes with a few capabilities that revolve around gaming performance and power efficiency.

Other known features include 1080p video recording at 60 frames-per-second (fps), 2X optical zoom, dual-view video, floating windows, smart sidebar, a dedicated Kid Space, dual-mode audio, memory expansion of up to 5GB, always-on display, customizable icons, the O1 ultra vision engine for video color enhancement, an adaptive screen refresh rate, and in-ear monitoring.

The official pricing will also be revealed on the November 9 global launch. Stay tuned for our full revies of the Realme 10 midrange smartphone.