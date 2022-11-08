UnionDigital Banks attracts 1.73 million customers in PH

UnionDigital Bank, the digital banking subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines, announced that it has acquired 1.73 million customers, reached $70 million in loan book size, and collected $50 million in deposits from its first four months of operations in the country.



UnionDigital Bank has achieved double-digit growth in digital loans to mass market communities through ecosystem partnerships powered by UnionBank.

UnionDigital Bank said that it has acquired 1.73 million customers in the Philippines in its first 4 months of operation.

“Since our launch, UnionDigital Bank has been focusing on serving the needs of the underserved communities within UnionBank by offering digital deposit and lending products to our ecosystem, and we will continue to support the needs of these customers with additional products over time,” Arvie de Vera, co-founder, president, and CEO of UnionDigital Bank, said. “The series of milestones that we have been able to achieve is a testament to the strong execution power of the team, in accordance with our community-led business model.”

De Vera further credits this achievement to the Digital Bank’s “laser focus” on the fundamentals: prioritizing the balance sheet.

“As a bank we’re very clear: it’s not just about having a cool app or millions of users who don’t generate revenue – it’s about a balance sheet. It’s about growing the loan book because that’s where the revenues come from- it doesn’t come from payments, it doesn’t come from sign ups. Valuation is great, but it’s not profitability.”

As a subsidiary of the Philippine’s largest techglomerate, UnionDigital Bank’s success in growing its loan book is due in part to its sophisticated use of available data of consumer behavior within the larger Aboitiz ecosystem to create tailor-fit loan products.

“If you’re lending within an ecosystem, you have an anchor community, and that’s a robust way to provide credit because you have more data. Rather than using payments data, which is really not a good proxy for someone’s capacity and willingness to pay. But if you have robust set of data with context on their financial behavior, then you can properly price the risk, because you have historical data on the customer, you know you can give him a customized interest rate. A one-size-fits-all pricing is an inappropriate lending business strategy and sub-optimal consumer experience,” the executive said.

UnionDigital Bank’s mission to drive financial inclusion begins with improving access to credit to the underserved communities by capitalizing on technology and decades of alternative data from the UnionBank ecosystem to create robust credit models that fit the Philippines. In yet another milestone, UnionDigital Bank onboarded its first corporate account customer, Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX), marking the commencement of accumulating corporate account openings at UnionDigital Bank.



Following PDAX, UnionDigital Bank aims to expand its partnership base with other leading communities and corporates, following its commercial launch.