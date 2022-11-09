SKY intensifies campaign against illegal cable cutting

SKY is intensifying its campaign against rampant illegal cable cutting and theft that has adversely affected thousands of Filipino families’ access to internet and cable connectivity, information, and entertainment.

As part of the heightened initiatives for “Oplan: Kontra Putol,” SKY has secured tighter coordination with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and different barangays in Mega Manila and Central Visayas as well as implemented more frequent technical visits and patrols to affected areas.

SKY has partnered with more government units to fight cable cutting and theft.

“SKY knows how important connectivity is, especially as we are still in a hybrid arrangement for work and school,” SKY chief operating officer Claudia Suarez said.

In the pipeline are courtesy visits to hotspot cities where cases are more prevalent with 48 more barangays in Metro Manila, as well as priority barangays in Cebu. “The partnerships forged with the local government units (LGUs) and barangays allow us to effectively find the perpetrators behind the fiber cuts as much as we can and restore disrupted services as soon as possible,” Suarez added.

Since September, SKY has been able to reduce the average resolution time to 4 hours by responding rapidly to confirmed reported incidents. SKY and other telco partners have reported a total of 472 incidents since January 2022 in Mega Manila and Cebu.

Apart from its improved partnership with the LGUs, SKY ensures the availability of its security hotline +63 2 34499111 for daily monitoring and reporting of cable-cutting incidents in Mega Manila and the identification of hotspots for increased patrols.

“SKY is also reinforcing an information drive campaign to boost awareness amongst SKY subscribers especially on social media, the general public and our partners in the local government units regarding this issue.” Suarez noted. Concerned citizens can report suspected illegal cable-cutting activities through www.mysky.com.ph/kontraputol or by messaging SKY’s 24/7 messaging platform KYLA on Viber (mysky.com.ph/kylaofsky), Facebook Messenger (m.me/myskyupdates), and SKY’s official website (mysky.com.ph/message-us).