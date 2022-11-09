Wizards of the West sets launch of The Brothers’ War

US gaming company Wizards of the Coast is set to release The Brothers’ War, the latest set of the world’s best trading card game, Magic: The Gathering.



According to the company, this is the second installment to the four-part Phyrexian storyline and the first standard set to incorporate Universes Beyond with Transformers.

The new set contains 287 cards and releases on tabletop.

The Brothers’ War depicts the events of one of the most nostalgic and world-defining moments in Magic’s history.



The set contains 287 cards and releases on tabletop on November 18. Fans from the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia will have the opportunity to receive limited-edition Token collectables when they purchase products from this set.

Exclusively for the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, players who purchase at least P5600[1] of The Brothers’ War products can receive a limited-edition Token collectable – “Construct” or “Urzan Automaton.”



The tokens are the first two of a three-part series set, with varied transparency, of the MTG The Brothers’ War Battlefield Mural. The Battlefield Mural can be connected to the earlier limited-edition 3-part token set, which was progressively released since the launch of MTG Dominaria United in September. Each customer will be entitled to one token only, while stocks last.

Amid the devastating Phyrexian invasion, Planeswalker Teferi seeks answers in the past through the legend of a bitter rivalry between two brothers, Urza and Mishra. The Brothers’ War, known also as the “Antiquities War,” was a conflict that shattered the plane of Dominaria with titanic mechs, colossal dreadnaughts, and magical warfare, inciting a series of events that shaped the future of the entire Multiverse. First depicted in Magic’s second-ever expansion set released in 1994, ‘Antiquities’, The Brothers’ War reveals the sibling rivalry as not so much a tale of ‘good vs. evil’ as the legends depict. To take players back through time, retro reprints of famous artifacts and artifact creatures from Magic’s history are also up for grabs. In the two Commander Decks built around both brothers, every card will also have a retro frame treatment, paying homage to the original style and format of the game. As a bonus, retro artifact cards with schematic designs can be found in foil and non-foil treatments.