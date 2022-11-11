TikTok ramps up online shopping with ‘11.11’ online sale

TikTok Shop, the e-commerce unit of the short-form mobile video platform, has begun its 11.11 Maagang Pamasko Sale, luring more customers with price drops, various special vouchers, and coupon rain on select dates.

Fully integrated into TikTok, TikTok Shop brings together sellers, customers, and creators in a mix of entertainment and commerce.

With TikTok Shop, the platform supports local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in building brand awareness and driving success for their brands. Sellers joining TikTok Shop get the opportunity to create content around their products, allowing them to engage in TikTok’s suite of e-commerce solutions.

Sellers on TikTok Shop are encouraged to take advantage of the holiday festivities and join the 11.11 Maagang Pamasko Sale: Get your Christmas budol at TikTok Shop. With the app’s traffic and ad tools, there are also opportunities for brands to take part in ‘shoppertainment’ through live sessions, where sellers can directly engage with customers and showcase their products in real time. Free shipping and platform vouchers are also available, allowing customers to buy more items while getting more savings.

According to Jonah Michael Ople, seller acquisition and incubation lead for TikTok Shop Philippines, “Our growing community’s desire to discover and learn about the latest trending items are clearing shelves for brands. From hashtags like #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt and #budolfinds, over 35 billion views speak to how real this behavior is.”

“With TikTok’s unique, diversified and interest-based recommendations, users can easily discover new and familiar products while they watch, create and share content on TikTok, and purchase directly in-app, shortening the buyer journey and maximizing conversion for brands,” Ople said. “Sellers can also easily engage with the TikTok community through in-feed videos and livestreams.”

The growth of SMEs that have taken to TikTok within a short period attests to the platform’s effectiveness. Online seller Hilee (@hilee53), says they’ve been continuously growing in sales, following, and watch time since they started selling on TikTok Shop.

What began as an interest in water bottles inspired them to start their own business of selling bottles and mugs, which expanded to other cookware and dining sets. With TikTok’s short-form video, live streaming, and affiliate creator marketing, the brand saw an opportunity to grow its business.

Check out some of the items from these sellers this month:

Beauty and fashion must-haves

Glow up with your beauty regiment with a complete lineup of beauty and personal care products by YOU Beauty Philippines, featuring makeup such as the Colorland series, facial cleansers and moisturizers such as the Triple UV Elixir Sunscreen and Biomecera Advanced Booster Serum.

Perfect Shape Ph is another go-to account for beauty products ranging from facial masks, health supplements and even gadgets. For trendy tops and other apparel for men and women, visit Kily.PH Online or grab a fancy necklace or a pair of stunning earrings at YH Jewelry.

Sweet treats for snack lovers

Sweetening up the season is delightfully easy and affordable with Cocofood Philippines, with its colorful range of confectionery products and jellies. More tasty treats are available at Sili Queen Official, which manufactures and distributes its increasingly popular MQ Spread peanut butter line.

Homeware and gadgets

With the holiday hustle and bustle, nothing beats the feel of a well-organized home. Home Finds Ph has multilevel trays for bath and kitchen, multipurpose kitchenware, and other aesthetic and practical accessories. Meanwhile, Gadget geeks can turn to COOQI for a range of power banks, fast chargers, and other portable add-ons to enhance their digital lives.

During the sale period, customers can take advantage of the LIVE Madness Hour happening daily from 8pm to 12am. 111,111+ vouchers will be dropped during this time, giving as much as P100 off with no minimum spend on purchases. Coupon rains are also taking place beginning at 12pm giving more opportunities to get free shipping, valuable savings, and many other benefits.