Biggest ‘Ford Island Conquest’ to be held at BGC amphitheater

Ford Philippines is holding its biggest Ford Island Conquest (FIC) test drive event this year at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City on November 18-20, 2022, with over P4 million worth of cash savings and prizes up for grabs for customers.

As part of the company’s 25th anniversary celebration, the last FIC event this year is giving customers who will reserve a next-gen Ranger, next-gen Everest, Territory, Mustang, or Explorer at the 3-day event the opportunity to win up to P200,000 cash savings as part of the pick-a-prize promotion.

Aside from cash savings ranging from P10,000 to P200,000, 3-year Scheduled Service Plan (SSP), exclusive Ford merchandise and genuine accessories, customers can also avail of the ‘Upgrade your Ride’ offer.

Under this offer, customers who purchased select next-gen Ford Ranger and Everest models and won the P50,000 cash savings in the pick-a-prize promotion has an option to upgrade their next-gen vehicles to the next applicable variant for free or receive the P50,000 cash savings.

The ‘Upgrade Your Ride’ offer covers next-gen Everest 2.0L Turbo Limited 4×2 A/T (upgrade to next-gen Everest 2.0L Turbo Sport 4×2 A/T), next-gen Ranger Turbo Sport 4×2 A/T (upgrade to next-gen Ranger 2.0L Turbo Sport 4×4 A/T), next-gen Ranger Turbo XLT 4×2 A/T (upgrade to next-gen Ranger 2.0L Turbo Sport 4×2 A/T), next-gen Ranger Turbo XLS 4×2 A/T (upgrade to next-gen Ranger 2.0L Turbo XLT 4×2 A/T), and next-gen Ranger Turbo XLS 4×2 M/T (upgrade to next-gen Ranger 2.0L Turbo XLS 4×2 A/T).

Customers who will avail of a financing program through partner banks BPI or EastWest for the next-gen Ranger and Everest, Territory, Mustang, and Explorer will also get an additional P15,000 cash savings.

Ford Philippines is also giving away a P25,000 cash savings for its select models to celebrate its 25th anniversary as a special treat to its customers.

The cash savings offer is available on purchases made from November 1 to 30, 2022, covering the next-gen Ranger Sport 4×2 A/T, next-gen Ranger XLT 4×2 A/T, and next-gen Ranger XLS 4×2 A/T.

“We are set to end our Ford Island Conquest nationwide roll-out on a high note as we hold our last and biggest FIC event this year back in Metro Manila and in one of the busiest commercial hubs in the city,” shares Mike Breen, managing director of Ford Philippines.

“This special edition of our FIC is also part of our 25th anniversary celebration festivities, and we’re excited to extend these huge deals to our customers as our way of thanking them for their support for the last 25 years. We hope that through these offers, we can make the purchase and ownership experience easier and hassle-free and further grow the Ford family in the country.”

The Ford Island Conquest in Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the test drive activities open until 6:00 p.m.

Customers can also check out the Ford Island Conquest display and test drive activities at the AutoFocus Pre-Christmas Test Drive Festival on November 17-20, 2022 at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds from 10:00am to 9:00pm.

Over P1 million worth of cash discounts and freebies are up for grabs for customers reserving their Ford vehicles at this event.