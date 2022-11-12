Converge bares speed boost again, unveils new fiber Internet plans

Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has again upgraded its suite of FiberX plans and introduced new packages.

The company upgraded its base plan offer, doubling the speeds from 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) to 200 Mbps at the same entry-level price of P1,500 a month and still offering unlimited bandwidth with no data caps. Such bandwidth can allow a subscriber to download a full two-hour 4K movie in less than a minute.

The fiber provider also upgraded the rest of the FiberX plans, with the FiberX Plan 2500 now having speeds of 600 Mbps, up from 500 Mbps, perfect for heavy users of video streaming content.

Meanwhile, subscribers of FiberX Plan 2000 will now enjoy speeds of 400 Mbps, up from 300 Mbps.

FiberX plans at much higher speeds, such as the FiberX Plan 3500 and the FiberX Plan 7499, include the XCLSV membership as well as other premium value-added services.

The FiberX Plan 3500, with speeds of up to 800 Mbps, comes with a free Linksys Velop 2-Pack Dual Band. For homes with multiple sophisticated internet users, Converge offers the FiberX Plan 7499, which can provide speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) and comes with a free Linksys Velop 2-Pack WiFi-6 Mesh.

For those who are still on work-from-home or learn-from-home arrangements, the boosted Time of Day plans are best suited, as they can choose the time of day when they need faster speeds.

The Time of Day product enables subscribers to get higher Internet speed options when they need them most. Subscribers get to boost their speeds and double their subscribed bandwidth from 7:00 a.m. to 6:59 p.m. for the Day Plan, and from 7:00 p.m. to 6:59 a.m. for the Night Plan.

“We’ve been rolling out updates to our fiber network, as well as expanding our reach thanks to our Go Deep and Go National strategy,” said Converge chief operations officer Jesus C. Romero.

“It’s just natural that we also upgrade our offerings to fit the evolving needs of subscribers today. Because we’ve strengthened our backbone and our infrastructure, our faster, stronger, and better solutions are available for customers nationwide, even those in the underserved and unserved communities in the country.”

Starting on Nov. 11, all existing customers, regardless of how long they have been Converge subscribers, will receive an automatic speed upgrade. Subscribers below Plan 2000 who opt-in to the speed upgrade before 12.12 will enjoy their speed bump for the next 24 months.