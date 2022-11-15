DITO vows to support Filipino mobile gamers

DITO said it is supporting Filipino gamers with new data packages while providing seamless mobility to further advance the country’s gaming scene, allowing gamers to go all out in making the most of their talents, interests, and passions.

The newest telecom in the country said Filipinos are not just avid players, many are climbing up the ranks to worldwide success with eSports now recognized as a legitimate sport. Gaming and eSport communities have been emerging, providing gamers with opportunities to hone their skills to competitive levels.

DITO users can now play their favorite mobile games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, Gameclub and many more.

“DITO Telecommunity supports Filipino gamers because we believe that gaming can bring communities together. This resonates with our own mission of weaving together stronger communities through digital innovation and stronger connectivity. We remain committed to providing gamers with the best game adventures possible with fast, reliable, and hassle-free mobile data services. DITO is an ally of Filipino gamers and we are thrilled to witness their success as they move up the ranks and represent the country in the gaming universe,” said Jasper Evangelista, DITO Telecommunity brand and marketing director said.

DITO also unveiled a new gaming package with up to 6GB open access data for free. For a minimum purchase of P100 worth of products or services from select DITO gaming partners or at least 1 month subscription from select entertainment partners, DITO users can now enjoy 2GB daily open access data valid for 3 days.

The company said with this promo, DITO users can play their favorite mobile games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, Gameclub and many more. They can also enjoy an affordable streaming experience with HBO GO, Vivamax, Jungo Pinoy, iTunes, and iQIYI.

DITOzens can avail of this promo by making their purchases and subscriptions through the DITO APP until December 31, 2022. Enjoy uninterrupted streaming and gameplay with this super sulit promo deal! For more details check outhttps://dito.ph/extra2gbdailyfor3days

DITO is also teaming up with Galaxy Racer, one of the fastest-growing eSports organizations in the world, for the first season of GXR Log-out League where BPO employees can showcase their skills and talents at Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and shoutcasting. There will also be a showmatch between the BPO company and the winner of the internal DITO ML Tournament. The GXR Log-out League is an opportunity for employees to connect outside the work environment. As the tournament’s official telco partner, DITO is supporting this initiative to provide another platform of engagement to BPO employees.