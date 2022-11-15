Etiqa unveils Smile Ph app 3.0 for insurance services

Etiqa Philippines recently relaunched an upgraded 3.0 version of the Smile PH app, where plan holders can access information and services for both health and life insurance products wherever and whenever needed.

The company said Filipinos are now more concerned about their health and protection, and want faster, more efficient, on-demand service the minute they need to seek medical attention and avail themselves of benefits from their insurance plans.

According to Etiqa, Smile PH 3.0 is a unified omnichannel app from the country’s leading InsureTech company.

It integrates common basic features such as inquiries, profile personalization, and contact details updating with very specific transactional processes to give Etiqa clients a more seamless user experience. Specifically, Individual Life Insurance clients can now manage their insurance plans, view transaction history, request for e-policy, and check fund values through the app.

For Group Health Insurance clients, the app helps facilitate patient access to its extensive medical network of 30,000 doctors and 1,600 accredited hospitals and clinics nationwide. It also makes the process of filing medical reimbursement claims 50% faster.



In addition, they can conveniently view their and their dependents’ coverage plus request letters of guarantee.



“Giving customers the power to view and avail their insurance benefits is essential,” Ariel Meneses, senior vice president and head of operations and service excellence at Etiqa said. “Through the unified Smile PH 3.0 app, which can be easily downloaded from Google Play Store and App Store, they can avail of our services swiftly and promptly.”

The move toward an omnichannel customer service model aims to make Etiqa more responsive – allowing its clients to connect directly with the organization through an integrated platform, hotline, email, chatbot, messaging apps, and social media channels. “Our unified Smile PH 3.0 app ensures that we can support our customers – for both Group Health and Individual Life Insurance – in every step of the process. This is our way of nurturing our relationships with them,” stressed Rico Bautista, Etiqa Philippine President & CEO, who believes that leveraging technology can accelerate insurance market penetration and the growth of the insurance industry – in parallel. Driving further toward digitalization, Etiqa also provides financial advisors with the training, systems, and devices to make the process more seamless for the clients from the time they get introduced to insurance solutions.