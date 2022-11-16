Shopee reports sales uptick in ‘11.11’ promo

Shopee recently concluded one of its biggest sales of the year, the 11.11 Mega Pamasko Sale, by giving users a rewarding shopping experience and providing a platform for success for businesses of all kinds.



The company reported that its local sellers experienced a four-fold uplift in sales versus a regular day, while shoppers enjoyed a total of ₱62 Million in savings on 11 November alone as they start their Christmas shopping.

“Our aim is to give a sense of joy through Shopee – for shoppers to have the most rewarding shopping experience, and for businesses to find success on our platform. The goal is for more Filipinos to experience the convenience of e-commerce so sellers and brands can connect to them whether through mas mura deals, livestreams or our exciting new initiatives, such as Shop to Win Gold,” Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines said.

The company further said the 11.11 Mega Pamasko Sale aims to stimulate sales for local brands and businesses and connect businesses to Shopee’s digital ecosystem on the platform. One local seller saw a 7 times uplift in sales during 11.11. Local shops that proved to be the favorite among users were Luckiss, Mumu, and Willet.

Shopee Mall also saw an uptick in sales across the board as shoppers were enticed by exclusive deals. This is especially so for the essentials and personal care products category, with Uni-Care, Unilever Beauty and Cblue PH registering the top spikes in items sold on 11.11.

Along with the overall big savings, one Filipino user was able to save for their early Christmas shopping, recording over ₱45,000 worth of savings in a single checkout.

Home & Living, Health & Personal Goods, and Women’s Apparel were the leading categories for as Filipino buyers

Women’s shoes, dresses and face masks were the most-searched keywords, showing that users were already planning ahead for their holiday get-togethers.

Big prizes, entertainment and convenient cashless payments drove even more users to the Shopee app.



There were over 2.7 million entries for Shop to Win Gold as users got excited to get a chance to bring home gold bars, or claim a year’s supply of groceries or electricity.

Users were also treated to thousands of hours of livestreams with over 115 million viewers watching all over the country during the campaign to interact with and claim deals from their favorite local sellers and brands. More Filipinos made the most of the convenience and perks of ShopeePay, with the platform seeing a 2.5 times uplift in shoppers who paid using ShopeePay for the first time and over 3 times more orders paid via ShopeePay compared to a regular day.