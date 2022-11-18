Canon Philippines expands in Cebu City

Canon Marketing (Philippines), Inc. announced that it has opened a new Visayas Regional Office (VRO) in Cebu City.



The open-concept workspace provides employees the mobility to interact and collaborate more freely and comfortably.



Customers are also able to avail of checkup, cleaning, and repair services for their Canon cameras and lenses. Through the VRO, Canon hopes to continue strengthening its closeness with the Filipino communities in the area and support them with the award-winning customer service that the company is known for.

It also compliments the already-wide network of Authorized Service Centers that are capable of checking and repairing Canon cameras, lenses, and printers.

Anuj Aggarwal, the newly-appointed president and CEO of Canon Marketing (Philippines), Inc., graced the event together with Virgin Tan of Thinking Tools, Inc. and Kim Uy of Colours Digital Foto.

Furthermore, the expansion reaffirms Canon’s continued investment in the Philippines—which has remained a key player in the company’s Asia growth strategy since its arrival in the country 25 years ago.



“On behalf of Canon, we are very excited to have officially inaugurated our new office in the Visayas region. The local team here has placed a premium on operations that will allow us to smoothly serve clients across the country better, as well as provide them with the convenience and confidence of Canon’s excellent after-sales experiences right in their neighborhood. We look forward to welcoming those from Cebu City and nearby areas. Maayong buntag sa inyong tanan,” Anuj Aggarwal, the newly-minted president and CEO of Canon Marketing (Philippines), said.