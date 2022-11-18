Spotify expands video podcast tools for Pinoy creators

Spotify announced that it expanded its video podcasting capabilities to existing and aspiring content creators in over 180 global markets, including the Philippines.



According to the company, the latest feature underscores Spotify’s investment in the video format, empowering creators to reach new global audiences and interact with their fans in new ways.

Through Anchor, Spotify’s free podcast creation tool, creators can leverage the latest video format to connect with their fans in a deeper way. Spotify users can watch their favorite creators via the video background-play feature, switching between active watching (with video in the foreground) and passive listening (with video in the background) — all for free.

“Podcasting of all kinds continues to explode, and we know that Filipinos simply can’t get enough of their favorite shows. Whether they are on the way to work or winding down for the night from the comforts of their home, Pinoys turn to their favorite creators as their daily audio companions. Our continued investment in the video format will result in a better experience for both creators and fans,” Carl Zuzarte, Spotify head of studios for Southeast Asia, said.



“Video podcasts have unlocked a new way to help our audiences feel na mas connected sila sa amin. Whether they’re listening on audio-only, or watching the video, or even toggling between the two, our listeners feel that they are in the rooms kasama kami, and this new medium has given us yet another creative outlet to reveal more about ourselves.” Jim and Saab, Creators behind Spotify Exclusive Wake Up With Jim and Saab.