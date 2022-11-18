Veteran technology executive Rene Huergas passes away at 75

Reynaldo “Rene” Huergas, an experienced technology executive who honed his skills while working in Asia and Silicon Valley, died on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after suffering from abdominal aortic aneurysm. He was 75.

Rene Huergas

Photo from Beeinfotech PH

Ace Yutuc, an employee of a data center firm headed by Huergas, relayed the news of Huergas’ death to Newsbytes.PH.

Yutuc said Huergas was brought to Medical City in Pasig City last Sunday, Nov. 13, after complaining that he could not feel the lower half of his body.

“The diagnosis was he had aortic abdominal aneurysm, and he underwent a major operation at 3pm Monday [Nov. 14],” said Yutuc.

“After almost a day at the operating table, he was brought to the recovery room, unfortunately it was there where he suffered massive bleeding. After 30 minutes of resuscitation, he was declared dead at 11am Nov. 15,” shared Yutuc.

According to the National Health Service of the United Kingdom, an “abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) is a bulge or swelling in the aorta, the main blood vessel that runs from the heart down through the chest and tummy. An AAA can be dangerous if it is not spotted early on. It can get bigger over time and could burst (rupture), causing life-threatening bleeding.”

At the time of his passing, Huergas was the president and CEO of Beeinfotech PH, a newly opened data center operator. Before this, he led another data center firm, IP Converge, for a good number of years.