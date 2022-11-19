BIR chatbot gets a major revamp 

In June of 2021, the country’s Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) launched a 24/7 chatbot application powered by the Oracle Digital Assistant platform to provide taxpayers and stakeholders access to information on frequently asked questions (FAQs) or contact to live agents that can provide clarifications on the answers supplied by the digital assistant.

Dubbed as “REVIE,” this chatbot allows the Bureau to leverage on a unified platform that will handle all calls, track all conversation history, and facilitate the chatbot to agent handoff process. With this technology, the end users will also experience shortened waiting time for the answers to their queries, reach live agents for complex inquiries, and even submit feedback.

Pursuant to the Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) No.146-2022 pertaining to the availability of TIN Verification/Validation, RDO Finder and eComplaint Facility in the BIR Chatbot (Revie) published by BIR on November 2, taxpayers can now submit inquiries about their respective Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TIN) and Revenue District Offices (RDO).

Through a new eComplaint facility, taxpayers will also be able to lodge complaints or grievances against establishments concerning a myriad of issues: from non-issuance of receipts or invoices, tax evasion, and other violations of the Tax Code.

Beyond these, the chatbot can also be used to view Tax Deadlines, use BIR’s other eServices like the Electronic Filing and Payment System and the Online Registration and Update System (ORUS), download BIR forms, and view Revenue Issuances and Zonal Values.

“With all the information available in one platform, information needs of customers are provided easily. Waiting time of customers and getting the answers to their inquiries is shortened in all available channels – chat, email, and phone,” the Bureau stated in an introductory video of its contact center solution with chat module.

Meanwhile, Oracle says that its service solutions for government agencies not only improve responsiveness but deliver consistent interactions as well. One chatbot that shares similarities with Revie is the Government of Australia’s chatbot “Alex,” a dedicated digital assistant used by the Australian Taxation Office that helps users with navigating the agency’s website content.