Amazon unveils new ‘Echo Dot’ products for Pinoys

Amazon has announced the availability of its Echo Show 8 International Version and the next generation of Echo Dot International Version and Echo Dot with Clock International Version to customers in the Philippines.

In the Philippines, customers can use Alexa in English to access local news and radio stations, local knowledge, and some of Alexa’s other most popular features including timers, alarms, weather, smart home, and Alexa-to-Alexa calling.

Echo devices are designed with multiple layers of privacy protection, including microphone and camera controls and built-in covers for the camera.

“We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of Echo devices in the Philippines with the addition of International Versions of Echo Show 8, the all-new Echo Dot, and Echo Dot with Clock. Alexa is there to simplify your day-to-day life when you need it. With the new sensors and technology built into Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock, customers can have Alexa do even more on their behalf,” Eric Saarnio, vice president, Amazon Devices International, said.

“With Echo Show 8, we focused on creating experiences that would add even more value to our customers—bringing a powerful camera and digital pan and zoom capabilities, plus the ability to securely access the built-in camera to check in on home when you’re away,” the executive said.





The Echo Show 8 has a vibrant 8-inch HD screen with an adaptive color display; a powerful, 13- megapixel camera with a built-in camera cover; an octa-core processor; and dual stereo speakers for clear, balanced sound. It also allows you to make video calls via Alexa and turn your home screen into a digital gallery via Amazon Photos.

With dual stereo speakers and an HD display, Echo Show 8 delivers an immersive entertainment experience. Simply ask Alexa to browse shows or films from streaming services like Prime Video and Netflix or play your favorite music from services like Spotify. Alexa can show you playlist or station recommendations based on the song playing, making it easier to discover your next favorite artist or song.

Manage your smart home by controlling compatible devices like light bulbs, plugs, and camera using the interactive display or your voice. You can also monitor your home anytime using the Echo Show 8 from the Alexa app or other Echo Show devices.

With a new range of more proactive features, Alexa can save you time and energy with Routine. Turn on the lights or check the weather with this feature to start your day. It also lets you automatically power off compatible devices or recognize certain sounds to automate a series of actions.

Echo devices are designed with multiple layers of privacy protection, including microphone and camera controls and built-in covers for the camera on Echo Show devices. Customers also have the ability to view and delete their voice recordings.



The Alexa Voice Service (AVS) enables developers to integrate Alexa directly into their products, bringing the convenience of voice control to any connected device. Companies including LG Electronics have released products with Alexa built-in in the Philippines, enabling customers to access a growing number of Alexa features, smart home integrations, and Alexa Skills on their favorite devices.