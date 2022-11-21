Lenovo bares new addition to TruScale portfolio

Lenovo has announced new additions to its Lenovo TruScale portfolio as Filipino CIOs and IT leaders bring forward the need for the flexibility and value that as-a- service technology solutions deliver for businesses.



In conjunction with market leaders Veeam, Nutanix, and Red Hat, new infrastructure products in 2023 will now include backup and hybrid cloud solutions that will be made available globally.

Digital transformation across industries requires CIOs to quickly scale and deploy IT solutions.

Momentum for Lenovo TruScale offerings is growing with the value of infrastructure-as-a-service business constantly increasing quarter-on-quarter in 2021 and 2022. Consistent with this is that based on Lenovo’s 2022 worldwide research of CIOs, 92% of IT executives said they think about introducing as-a-service products within the next two years.

“Businesses now need more than just IT hardware support, which is why we at Lenovo have been constantly investing in research and innovation to come up with holistic services and solutions that could support digital transformation in new ways,” Michael Ngan, president and country general manager of Lenovo Philippines, said.

Demand for IT as-a-service is driven by several factors. Digital transformation across industries requires CIOs to quickly scale and deploy IT. To add, flexible work has become a reality amidst the new normal, with organizations needing to maintain data security as well as ensuring efficient deployment of devices and workstations to employees.

Lenovo TruScale Backup as a Service with Veeam enables businesses to manage increasing data volumes and restore critical data in the event of a security breach. This solution is incorporated into the current data management offerings and delivered via an on-premises private cloud model, streamlining the process for IT teams. Not only that, customers will also be able to increase performance and flexibility with a modular and adaptable design as well as backup reliability. This allows businesses to cut back on capital expenditures, downtime costs, and deployment costs.

Lenovo TruScale Hybrid Cloud with Nutanix, housed on Lenovo's ThinkAgile HX HCI platform, is the second major addition. The solution delivers the protection and control of on-premises infrastructure and the flexibility of hybrid cloud by leveraging key software. Businesses have the freedom to scale up infrastructure deployment without substantial capital investment.



Companies can make quick and effective decisions without the constraints of needing to manage complex IT since Lenovo takes care of installation, deployment, configuration, 24/7 monitoring, and incident assistance.

Last but not least, Lenovo and Red Hat have collaborated to bring a new end-to-end hybrid cloud solution that will utilize Red Hat OpenShift. With this , enterprise customers will benefit from a fully managed as-a-service hybrid cloud for running business applications. This consumption- based price model will enable them to step into modernizing applications.

The new enhancements to Lenovo TruScale were announced at the company’s annual global innovation event, Tech World 2022. This year’s edition highlighted how Lenovo’s smarter technology and as-a-Service offerings are empowering organizations to boldly reinvent and shape their IT transformation to accelerate business growth.