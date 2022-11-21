Locad reports surge in orders from ‘11.11’ event

Challenging the notion of curbed consumer spending, brands fulfilled by logistics engine Locad in this year’s 11.11 mega-sale enjoyed 6 times more items sold, 2.5 times bigger average basket size, and 4 times higher spending per order versus last year.



Despite the surge in orders, Locad reports 99% on-time fulfillment and 93% next day shipped on 11.11 orders across Lazada, Shopee, Zalora, TikTok Shop, and more. This increase could be driven by consumers purchasing more items in each order to maximize available discounts and promos offered by online merchants, brands, and marketplaces.

Online merchants have also upped their game with promotions to entice shoppers during 11.11.

To stand out amid a sea of free shipping vouchers and massive discounts, brands are also appealing to the “bang for the buck” mentality of shoppers by offering a buy 1 get 1 promotion.



One such brand is local cosmetics champ Colourette, fulfilled by Locad through etaily, who gave away freebies through a buy 1 get 1 promo available on their website as well as Lazada and Shopee stores.



Although giveaway promos can be operationally demanding, especially when done in-house, this kind of promotion allows brands to add value to their customers while also promoting their product selection.



With items sold and order volume growing during these mega-sale events, it’s important for brands to be on top of their product inventory levels, fulfillment metrics, and delivery processes to better manage their operations smoothly and deliver a positive shopping experience.



Locad says that events such as 11.11 test the operational capacity of e-commerce brands which is why it’s important for brands to connect their stores to a logistics engine that will allow them to automatically manage their inventory, fulfillment, and shipping.



By having a fulfillment and logistics partner, brands can breeze through hectic campaigns and maximize their profits to propel the growth of their business.