All-new Honda BR-V with Honda Sensing makes PH debut

Honda Cars Philippines officially launched, on Monday, Nov. 21, the All-New Honda BR-V — the next-generation of its 7-seater SUV — at the City of Dreams Manila in Paranaque City.

With over 23,000 units sold locally since its Philippine introduction in 2016, the BR-V received warm market acceptance and has become one of Honda’s best-selling models.

Last September, the all-new Honda BR-V was previewed at the 8th Philippine International Motor Show. It received positive market response for its strong SUV appeal, bigger dimensions, safety features sealed with a 5-star Asean NCAP rating, advanced technology, and powerful yet fuel-efficient engine.

Exterior-wise, the all-new Honda BR-V exhibits a dynamic body shape accentuated by a compelling body line that runs from the front up to the back of the body along with a character line that runs from the side to the taillights.

For the front fascia, all variants come with a matte black grille, while exclusive on the range-topping VX CVT Honda Sensing features a gloss black grille. One of the main highlights of this all-new model is its higher ground clearance than the previous generation, giving it a stronger and more aggressive SUV stance.

Highlighting the toughness of its presence are the new 17-inch aluminum wheels available for all CVT grades. While the S MT comes with a set of 16-inch rims. Going over the rear, the BR-V is treated with newly designed LED taillights that elegantly illuminate the night.

It gets newly designed headlights that house Full LEDs with Daytime Running Lights (DRL). For optimized driver visibility on the road, LED fog lights are available on the VX CVT Honda Sensing, V CVT, and S CVT variants, while the auto on-off lighting function is standard on the top-of-the-line variant.

For better convenience, the all-new BR-V features Power Adjustable Door Mirrors across all variants. Meanwhile, the VX CVT Honda Sensing and the V CVT variants come with Power Folding Door Mirrors with Integrated LED Side Turn Signal Lights.

Filipino families may also experience a more enjoyable trip with the All-New BR-V’s 7- inch touchscreen display audio, paired with a 6-speaker sound system for VX CVT Honda Sensing and V CVT, while a 4-speaker sound system, on the other hand, is available for the S CVT and S MT variants.

The infotainment system supports various functions, including Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and USB connection.

With its flexible interior that features a 60:40 Split with One-Touch Tumble for the second-row seats, and a 50:50 Split with Dive Down Mechanism for the 3rd-row seats, the redesigned All-New BR-V is purpose-built to serve a wide range of needs.

Leather upholstery is exclusive to the VX CVT Honda Sensing and V CVT variants, while the S CVT and S MT are treated with high-grade fabric. It is also worth noting that the All-New BR-V now features a seat height adjuster for the driver.

Other convenience features include a One Push Start System for the VX CVT Honda Sensing, VX CVT, and S CVT. Smart Entry, on the other hand, is available for VX CVT Honda Sensing and V CVT, while both the S CVT and S MT variants feature keyless entry.

Steering wheel-mounted audio controls and rear air ventilation are standard across all variants.

On top of those features, the All-New BR-V is also available with Remote Engine Start which allows the driver to start the vehicle through the key fob, allowing it to partially cool the cabin before entering the BR-V.

Powering the all-new Honda BR-V is a new 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC engine with a maximum power of 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque. The improved engine is also supported by a new CVT transmission, resulting in better fuel efficiency and response.

Notably, the All-New BR-V achieved impressive fuel economy ratings of 24.71 kilometers per liter for the 1.5 V CVT, followed by the top-of-the-line 1.5 VX CVT Honda Sensing registering 23.49 kilometers per liter, while the 1.5 S CVT achieved 22.62 kilometers per liter based on the recently concluded fuel economy run conducted in partnership with the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP).

The test ran for 128 kilometers of highway driving, with 60-80 kph at 1,500-2,000 rpm, air-conditioning at 24°C temperature, and no. 1 fan speed.

The all-new BR-V’s top grade now comes with Honda Sensing, offering a series of advanced safety technologies that provide comprehensive protection for everyone sharing the road by giving warnings and automatically taking action to reduce the risk of accidents.

The following Honda Sensing safety features include:

Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDN) — keeps you informed by alerting when the car in front of you has moved ahead from a standstill.

Collision Mitigation Brake System (CMBS) — helps in time of a possible vehicle collision or when pedestrians are detected in front. CMBS is designed to provide warning to prevent a potential collision, or reduce vehicle speed to lessen the impact of an unavoidable collision.

Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) — keeps the vehicle at the center of the visible road lanes and in the best driving position as it guides you to follow the flow of the road.

Road Departure Mitigation System with Lane Departure Warning (RDM with LDW) — helps you avoid collision by providing audible and visual warnings whenever the car swerves to the other lane without the proper use of signal lights, while the LDW or Lane Departure warning notifies you when going off-course.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) — helps maintain a stable speed at a driver-determined distance from the vehicle in front.

Auto-High Beam (AHB) — this system allows the driver to automatically turn on the high beams when there are no other vehicles ahead and lower the beam appropriately when encountering oncoming traffic.

Furthermore, the All-New BR-V comes standard with Speed Sensing Auto Door Locks, Dual and Side Airbags, Reverse Camera with Guidelines, Driver and Front Passenger Seat Belt Reminder, Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill Start Assist, Security Alarm, Immobilizer, Emergency Stop Signal, and ISO Fix Child Seat Anchor.

Customers who would like to upgrade after purchasing their All-New BR-V may avail of the following accessories: exhaust pipe finisher, tailgate garnish, front fender garnish, door mirror garnish, side step garnish, door visor, cargo tray, rear seat back protector, and door handle protector.

The All-New Honda BR-V will be available in four variants with the following colors and suggested retail prices:

All-New BR-V 1.5 S MT: P1,090,000

All-New BR-V 1.5 S CVT: P1,150,000

All-New BR-V 1.5 V CVT: P1,295,000

All-New BR-V 1.5 VX CVT Honda Sensing: P1,390,000

Available Colors:

Premium Opal White Silver Pearl (new color; VX CVT and V CVT)

Meteoroid Grey Metallic (new color; all variants)

Crystal Black Pearl (V CVT and S CVT)

Lunar Silver Metallic (all variants)

Taffeta White (S CVT and S MT)

*Premium Opal White Silver Pearl – Additional P20,000