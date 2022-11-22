Converge, DOTr extend pact on free wi-fi on airports

Fiber broadband network provider Converge ICT Solutions has partnered with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and airport operators to extend free public wi-fi services in the passenger terminals of nine international and domestic airports across the country.

Converge signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the DOTr, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), and Davao International Airport Authority (DIAA) for the provisioning of free, fast, and reliable internet services in the departure and arrival areas of selected airports in the country.

Front Row: Secretary Jaime Bautisa, Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Dennis Anthony H. Uy, CEO and cofounder of Converge. Second Row: Director General Manuel Antonio, Tamayo, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP); Atty. Chito Salud, EVP and head of government relations and sports affairs, Converge; Usec. Roberto Lim, DOTr; Usec. Geronimo L. Sy, Department of Justice; Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Cesar Chiong, Mactan- Cebu International Airport Authority General Manager Julius Neri, Davao International Airport Authority General Manager Rex Obcena.

“Our airports are gateways to and from our country and they play a vital role in leaving a positive impression on the Philippines for tourists and locals alike. As an ICT company, we recognize our role in providing the connectivity and the right technology to ensure that people have a great experience in these facilities. It is therefore, our honor to extend our capabilities to the DoTr, CAAP, and all our partner airports as we work together to empower travelers in this digital age,” Dennis Anthony Uy, Converge CEO and cofounder, said.

Converge is given 90 days from the signing of the MOA to come out with a roll-out plan and expects to launch its first free public wifi by the first quarter next year. The fiber internet provider is bringing together its technology partners to provide this free wifi service to airport passengers.

“The joint project signifies our commitment to improve the connectivity services in our transport facilities, particularly in our airports,” DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista said.

Bautista also recognized the vital role played by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in this initiative.

“The DOJ fully supports the transformation of our airports, passengers safety, and convenience is a priority of this administration,” Justice Secretary and CAAP Board Principal Member Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla said.

“Through our board memberships, we provide legal clarity and certainty for all our partners and stakeholders,” he said.

The said free public connectivity will cover the arrival and departure areas of all the terminals of Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Francisco Bangoy International Airport, and Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Several CAAP-operated airports are also covered in the project which are Bacolod-Silay Airport, Iloilo International Airport, Laoag International Airport; Pagadian Airport; Tacloban Airport; and Zamboanga International Airport.

Through the said partnership, Converge will provide free access to fast, reliable, and secure internet services for 120 minutes a day per registered user. Passengers will experience a minimum bandwidth speed of 1Gbps at 80% service reliability at the arrival and departure areas of each passenger terminal building of the said airports.

As of the third quarter of 2022, Converge now has more than 6.7 million fiber ports nationwide, making it the largest fiber infrastructure network in the Philippines. This puts Converge’s household coverage at 53%, on track to reach the accelerated target to cover approximately 55% of households in the Philippines by 2023.