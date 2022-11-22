Online art auction to be held for slain Ateneo security guard

The Class of Ateneo High School 4E 1997 is holding an online auction for Jeneven Badiala, the security guard who was killed in the line of duty on July 24, 2022 during the graduation ceremonies of Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City.

Badiala was thoughtlessly taken from the community he served selflessly, and the family he loved unconditionally. To raise fund for his bereaved loves ones, 20″ x 30″ watercolor painting of the Ateneo High School 4th Year Wing will be auctioned online.

The class has pledged that all of the auction proceeds will be given to Badiala’s family.

The online auction will end on December 3, Saturday at 8pm, Manila time.

Kindly contact Fine Art Philippines at +639778094186 or visit their Facebook page for more details.