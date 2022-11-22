Robinsons expands clean energy roadmap; sets up EV charging stations

Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC), the real estate arm of JG Summit and one of the country’s leading real estate and property developers, has its eyes set on transitioning to the use of clean and renewable energy.



Recently, Robinsons Galleria-Ortigas officially opened two electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to the public.



Located at the mall’s parking area, the charging stations feature pods that can accommodate two-wheeled and three-wheeled EVs such as eBikes, eScooters, and eTrikes, and four-wheeled RVs such as battery electric vehicles and plug-in electric vehicles.

The company said it aims to achieve its renewable energy goals with long-term projects and innovations that protect the environment.

RLC also signed a partnership with Meralco and its strategic subsidiaries, such as E-Sakay and Spectrum – companies focused on amplifying sustainability efforts.

With Meralco’s help, RLC has successfully implemented sustainability initiatives and projects geared towards solar energy adoption and the use and promotion of electric vehicles.

The charging stations were installed by eSakay, Meralco’s end-to-end EV solutions provider.

“Our strategic collaboration with Robinsons Land Corporation to build EV charging stations in Robinsons Malls underscores eSakay’s continuing commitment to promote the country’s important transition to electrified transport. This is all geared towards enabling our clients to enhance their operations while advancing their sustainability agenda,” Raymond B. Ravelo, Meralco’s chief sustainability officer and eSakay president and CEO said.

This push for sustainability goes beyond the use of EVs. Through Meralco, the real estate company collaborated with Spectrum, Meralco’s solar subsidiary that provides intelligent solar solutions, to provide its malls with a renewable energy source.

RLC is currently the country’s largest solar-powered mall operator, with solar rooftop installations in 24 Robinsons Malls generating a total capacity of over 30 megawatts of clean energy, helping reduce carbon emissions and fossil fuel-based electricity.

Through the multi-party partnership, Spectrum has installed and is maintaining the solar panel operations of Robinsons Novaliches, Robinsons Angeles, Robinsons Bacolod, Robinsons Galleria Cebu, and Robinsons Palawan, allowing the malls to maximize their solar investment and increase their solar kWh production by up to 18.5%.

Spectrum also installed a 528-kWp solar system at Robinsons Palawan’s expansion area, which has so far generated approximately 2,800,000 kWh of clean energy since its commercial operations started in 2017. This project alone reduced Robinsons Palawan expansion’s carbon footprint by about 2,000 metric tons, equivalent to 91,600 mature trees planted.

Meralco’s support of RLC’s sustainability investments and programs has allowed the real estate company to save as much as P2.3 million in energy costs since November 2021.

“Driving game-changing sustainability programs is an important priority for RLC. This imperative is fully aligned with the rising call for environmental conservation and efficient use of resources to help cushion the adverse effects of climate change,” Faraday D. Go, RLC executive vice president, said.

The partnership with Meralco continues further as RLC plans to open eBike charging stations at Robinsons Magnolia and an AC charging station for four-wheeled EVs and plug-in electric vehicles at Robinsons Tagaytay, the first installation outside the National Capital Region.

RLC’s sustainability push aligns with Meralco’s mission of ensuring continuous electricity flow to its customers by transitioning to low-carbon energy sources to serve the country’s energy demand with greener, cleaner power.

With the help of its sustainability subsidiaries, Meralco plans to secure 1,500 MW of renewable energy through 2025 and build up to 1,500 MW of renewable energy generation capacity across multiple technologies through 2027. Via E-Sakay, Meralco’s Metro Manila Business Centers have also utilized electric vehicles since 2021. Meanwhile, Spectrum has been energizing thousands of private, educational, and government institutions with its solar panels, significantly reducing the country’s annual carbon emissions.

The shift to clean and renewable energy is a core part of Meralco’s pursuit of decarbonization, the process of reducing carbon emissions via the use of low-carbon power sources. “We, in Meralco, are committed to making our solutions more accessible and affordable for our customers and partners while upholding the highest safety standards and quality control measures. We hope that our customers will continue with their environmental conservation journey, and we will continue to support them as we all move forward towards a cleaner and greener future,” Engr. Ferdinand O. Geluz, Meralco’s first vice president and chief commercial officer, said.