Converge ICT rolls out OTN services globally

Converge ICT Solutions has announced the global availability of its first Optical Transport Network (OTN) services, a Layer 1 technology that provides “a secure, clear channel, high bandwidth, reliable, and low latency network service running over Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM).”

Converge ICT Solutions’ DWDM network is the youngest and most modern network in the country, with the company being the first Philippine operator to run 800G waves on its DWDM network.

OTN is perfect for ultra-low latency and high bandwidth requirements such as financial services and service provider backbones. It provides benefits including; security (Layer 1 is inherently more secure than a shared Layer 2 or Layer 3); scalability (currently supports high-bandwidth up to 400G); reliability (incorporates resiliency capabilities such as Automatically Switched Optical Network; and flexibility (Layer 1 services can carry different types of traffic easily being a transparent service).

Converge ICT Solutions has, for several years, been leveraging OTN technology in its backbone and access transmission network, with sophisticated protection mechanisms such as the Automatically Switched Optical Network (ASON), which allows policy-driven control of an optical network to ensure continuity of its service.



With the higher capacity its OTN network now can carry, Converge ICT extends and offers the same transport technology for its enterprise and wholesale point-to-point connectivity requirements up to 400G.

By offering OTN support to its customers, Converge will provide a fast, stable, and secure way for companies to send different traffic types, including IP, Ethernet, storage, digital video, and SDH, over its high-speed, low latency backbone network. This service maximizes the use of Converge’s pure end-to-end fiber connectivity.

“It’s a very high-performance service. Our goal at Converge has always been to come up with the best products for our enterprise and wholesale clients. This OTN service is a first in the country, and this will help businesses meet the increasingly demanding requirements of critical applications driving their businesses,” Jesus C. Romero, Converge’s chief operations officer, said.

“The OTN service will give our enterprise and wholesale customers a powerful tool to ensure that their most demanding business applications will continue to drive company growth.”