Credit firm signs deal with Cloud4C for adoption of digital technology

Unistar Credit and Finance Corporation, a financial solutions company, has partnered with Cloud4C in the adoption of digital technology to improve efficiency and innovation in its operations.

Present during the signing of the memorandum of agreement were (from left) Maruti Shah, Cloud4C associate vice president; Hitesh Bharadwaj, Cloud4C senior vice president for presales; Edler Panlilio, Cloud4C president and CEO; JC Principe, Unistar CIO; Nilo Cruz, Cloud4C country strategic advisor; and Allen Mico Parocha, Unistar IT head

Unistar is undergoing digital transformation in preparation for the expansion of products and services. As part of its goal of financial inclusion, the credit and loan company is set to introduce digital products to reach a broader market than it currently has.



“Unistar is looking at capturing the underserved market in terms of credit and loan services,” said JC Principe, chief information officer of Unistar. “We want to create platforms that clients and potential partners can easily access. We believe that Cloud4C is the perfect partner for us to achieve the mission-critical transformation that will enable us to strengthen our current position in the market.”

Cloud4C said it offers a wide range of solutions and services for enterprises, regardless of size. It started as a community cloud for disaster recovery for large enterprises. Today, it serves 4,000 clients globally, 60 of which are from the Fortune 500.

The company offers private and hybrid cloud, cloud consulting, migration and modernization, digital workplaces, managed enterprise solutions, automation, disaster recovery, enterprise backup, cloud banking, and data analytics and artificial intelligence.

“Cloud4C aims to assist enterprises in their modernization and digital transformation journey,” Edler Panlilio, president and CEO of Cloud4C said. “Our innovations will enable organizations to focus on business operations and serve their customers while we manage the technical processes for them to achieve their goals.”

As one of the global SAP partners delivering end-to-end SAP landscape migration, modernization, and managed services, organizations are turning to Cloud4C in their mission-critical transformation. Building on its foundation — and its reintroduction to the market — the company has, so far, forged partnerships with companies as work processes are becoming complex due partly to the work-from-anywhere phenomenon.

The partnership between Cloud4C and Unistar does not end with providing a cloud environment for the latter. The cloud services provider will manage the backend for Unistar as the financial solutions firm focuses on developing services for different types of customers.

“Cloud has become an essential element in any organization’s digital transformation journey,” Panlilio said.