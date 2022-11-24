House panel looking into Grab PH’s acquisition of Move It shares

The House Committee on Metro Manila Development chaired by Manila representative Rolando Valeriano on Wednesday, Nov. 23, discussed issues on the acquisition of Move It shares made by Grab Philippines.

Photo from Congress

This was initiated after the panel received a letter from the Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection and the Digital Pinoys regarding transport network vehicle services (TNVS) and motorcycle taxi operations.

Valeriano cited that the letters raised concerns on this matter as the acquisition allegedly circumvents the Department of Transportation’s technical working group motorcycle taxi pilot study guidelines.

He added that Grab has unresolved complaints on overcharging of fares and shortchanging of compensation.

Further, Ronald Gustilo, national campaigner of Digital Pinoys, said this could be another avenue for Grab Philippines to commit such practices.

Grab public affairs manager Nicka Hosaka assured, however, that the acquisition is a “business decision not a backdoor entrance” to the motorcycle taxi pilot study.