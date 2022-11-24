Inaugural Philippine Blockchain Week set for Nov. 28

Organizers of the Philippine Blockchain Week have announced the lineup of globally recognized speakers who will take the stage from November 28 to December 4, 2022.



The inaugural event will feature the biggest names in blockchain technology, crypto, and web3 at Marriott Grand Ballroom, Newport World Resorts, Pasay City, Philippines.

Donald Lim, the lead convener of Philippine Blockchain Week, announced that the more than 100 list of speakers include Bitcoin Pioneer Charlie Shrem, E! Entertainment co-founder Larry Namer, and IP3 co-founder and Batfilm Productions Producer David Uslan.

The inaugural Philippine Blockchain Week will feature the biggest names in blockchain technology, crypto, and web3.

Other speakers of the week-long event include; Sergej Kunz — Co-Founder of 1inch; Ian Utile — Co-Producer of NFT.NYC, CEO of ATTN; liv Justin Sun — Founder of TRON DAO; Erik LaPaglia — Co-Founder of Miami NFT Week; Chris Nook — Co-Host of The Web3 Show; Zeneca — Founder of ZenAcademy; Jason Brink — President of Blockchain, Gala Games; Sandra H. — Co-Founder of Metapolis ; Anthony Francisco — Creative Director of Dolphin Entertainment; Aalia Lanius — President of Unsugarcoated Media; Lito Villanueva — Chairman of FinTech Alliance.ph and EVP Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC); Ida Tiongson — Chairperson of Pru Life UK and a Trustee of FinTech Alliance.ph; Wei Zhou — CEO of Coins.ph; Tryke Gutierrez — Co-Founder and CEO of Tier One Entertainment; Kevin Seo — Co-Founder of Food Fighters Universe; Jeff J. Hunter — Founder of Crypto Gaming Team; Henry Aguda — Senior EVP of Union Bank; Daniel Robbins — CEO of IBH Media; Kate Hancock — CEO of Metaverse XYZ; Moto Tani — CEO of Animoca Brands Japan; Charlie Shrem — Bitcoin Pioneer, Founding Director of Bitcoin Foundation; Tobias Bauer — Principal Blockchain Founders Fund; Koby Karp — Founder Nefertiti; Tara Kwon – Co-Founder and CEO of Hyped Collective; Oscar Tan-Abing, Jr. — CEO of Anotoys Collective; and Jay Ha — Co-Founder of IP3

“We are looking forward to welcoming the world to the Philippines and to creating the premiere space to share the leading space for Filipinos to the insights and knowledge strategic to the growth of blockchain technology in the Philippines. that we can learn from these Web3 experts. The Philippines is predominantly Web2. Outside of the country, they are already on Web3. Filipinos are ready to be involved in the adoption and development of this innovative technology. This is a great opportunity to learn as we transition to blockchain technology,” Lim said.

Chezka Gonzales, co-founder of Philippine Blockchain Week and founder of Women of Substance NFT, added that “the Philippines has the promise of becoming the blockchain capital of Asia. To achieve this, we need to learn more about the technology and see it at work. We want more Filipinos to educate themselves about blockchain and experience how it can improve their lives.”

Apart from the talks, Philippine Blockchain Week will also hold gaming expos and an NFT exhibit. The first Philippine Block Awards will take place to honor the men and women behind building the blockchain ecosystem in the Philippines. Master of ceremonies will be Sonya Mulkeet, co-founder of Project Nightfall Organization, and Belik Yonatan, content creator of It’s Me Dad. Tickets are available at www.PhilBlockchainWeek.com