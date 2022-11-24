Radenta offers free Trial for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud

Radenta Technologies, one of the country’s premier IT solutions integrators, is offering a one-month free trial for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud with an upgrade to Acronis Cloud Partner.

The trial includes basic provisioning and installation of Acronis Cyber Protect VM or Workstation License, access to Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud’s integrated security, management, and disaster recovery.

According to the Cyber Protection Week Global Report 2022, 76 percent of companies suffered IT downtime in the last 12 months, 36 percent of which was caused by cyberattacks.

Ransomware and malware continue to be the topmost threats to large and medium-sized businesses. Global ransomware damages are estimated to exceed $30 billion by 2023.

The survey further showed that 61 percent of IT experts employed by global organizations prefers integrated solutions instead of complicated stacks of cybersecurity and data protection tools.

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is an all-in-one, unique integration of backup, disaster recovery, file sync and share, next-gen anti-malware, cybersecurity, and endpoint management tools — all managed via a single pane of glass.

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is an integrated and automated cloud-based solution with one license, one agent, controlled and deployed through one intuitive console. It provides unmatched ease for service providers reducing complexity while increasing productivity and decreasing operating costs.

The basic security and management features included in the basic package results in a cost saving of up to 50 percent.

“Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is an incredible solution for our partners looking to equip their end-users with high-end, sophisticated, all-in-one cyber protection solution,” according to Radenta service delivery manager Denis Bermudez.

The AI-based unified data protection and cyber security solution of Acronis meet a critical need to secure remote and hybrid networks against emerging cyber threats.

“The cyber threat landscape has changed dramatically over the past two years. Organizations are seeking not only greater security, but lower costs and improved efficiency thus creating unique opportunities for service providers who offer in-demand cyber protection services,” said Neil Morarji, Acronis general manager in Asia Pacific.

Acronis was founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008. It has 34 locations in 19 countries. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. Acronis protects any environment, from cloud to hybrid to on premises.

Get a feel of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, call 0919-085-8241, email [email protected] or log on to https://www.facebook.com/radentatechnologies.