CXO Innovation Summit | APC to release its ‘most advanced’ UPS device yet

Schneider Electric’s flagship brand APC is set to launch a new smart uninterruptible power supply (UPS) appliance in the first quarter of 2023, a modular solution for the modernized modular data center and beyond.

In an exclusive interview with Newsbytes.PH, APC product application engineer Roy Lorenzo Jimenez provided a clearer picture on what customers can expect moving forward.

With the arrival of the Smart-UPS Ultra, APC by Schneider Electric plans to deliver a higher power protection performance to customers in a smaller and more compact form factor – exactly one rack unit.

“It possesses all the most advanced technology that a UPS can have. It will ease in terms of usage so there will be lesser maintenance costs, and at the same time, the lithium-ion batteries will really help in terms of the longevity of the product – we are seeing lithium-ion batteries having a lifespan of 10 to 12 years,” shared Jimenez.

The new UPS appliance will be available in two capacities – 3000W and 5000W (this model will take up two rack units). According to APC by Schneider Electric, the larger 5000W model, despite its larger footprint versus the 3000W variant, is still able to be lighter by as much as 50% and smaller by 30% on average compared to other UPS models in the market.

With its life cycle averaging by more than a decade, APC adds value to customers by drastically lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO) in the long-term without compromising the power protection performance it delivers.

In terms of flexibility, the mounting brackets equipped to the Smart-UPS Ultra allows for any of the four mounting styles – whether its via rack, tower, wall, and ceiling, and since the touch screen display is auto-rotating, customers can switch between horizontal and vertical orientation.

APC by Schneider Electric’s Smart UPS Ultra offering is marketed towards branch offices, retail stores, small industrial manufacturing settings, healthcare installations, and financial institutions.

Customers who have multiple Smart UPS devices across different locations can also leverage the brand’s remote monitoring and management tool called EcoStruxure, minimizing trips to actual IT sites through its predictive functionality.

“With EcoStruxure, they are able to monitor everything, keep everything in one dashboard… giving you that centralized look, and helping the customers in terms of ease of operation. It translates to seeing all of the information in the other branch of technology (operational technology), that operation and access to information is pivotal with Ecostruxure,” Jimenez added.

Aside from the long-lasting lithium-ion battery, the Smart UPS Ultra also features an LED status indicator, six available outlets including the pigtail NEMA and switched outlet group, support of up to five external battery packs, virtual touch keys, and EcoStruxure compatibility.

Customers can further extend their TCO saving through the Trade-UPS program by trading in their old UPS for up to 25% discount on new Smart-UPS and eligible accessories. This service also includes free removal and shipping of existing units for proper ecological disposal.