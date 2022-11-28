Lazada unveils ‘LazMallOne’ for Pinoy online consumers

E-commerce pioneer Lazada has introduced LazMallOne to the Philippines, providing a one-stop shop for customers’ daily needs.

The online company said the new feature also allows customers to consolidate orders from participating LazMall brands and sellers into a single delivery with one shipping fee.

Offering a wide range of authentic and quality assortment from various LazMall stores and categories – from groceries to fashion, beauty or electronics – LazMallOne lets you conveniently cart out and receive all your items in one delivery, and receive Free Shipping vouchers to enjoy a discount of up to P350 off shipping fees, the company further said.

Products covered by LazMallOne are marked with a red LazMallOne badge on the product page, making them easy to identify. LazMallOne also assures fast delivery, and shoppers within the Greater Manila Area can expect to receive orders by the next day after checkout.